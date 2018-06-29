Language Selection

GNOME Desktop/GTK: Nautilus, GTK+ 4, NetworkManager 1.12 and Hyperlinks in GNOME Terminal

Saturday 30th of June 2018 05:29:50 AM
GNOME
  • Nautilus Tagged Entry Redux

    Since my last post, the tagged entry became a subclass of GtkSearchEntry, as was the case with GdTaggedEntry (yay GTK+ 4) and the tags became GtkWidgets (instead of GtkBins). It didn’t take much effort to move from GtkBin to GtkWidget – only implementing size_allocate(), measure() and snapshot(), which are really trivial when working with actual widgets as children. That, and tweaking the appearance some more, as the move broke the styling a tad. Some perhaps questionable methods of dealing with that were employed, but nothing too nefarious.

  • Trying out GTK+ 4

    I was asked today if there is already a Flatpak runtime that includes GTK+ 3.94. A very natural question. GTK+ 4 and flatpak are both cool, so of course you want to try them together.

  • NetworkManager 1.12 Released With Many Linux Networking Goodies

    NetworkManager 1.12 is now available as the latest stable release of this widely-used Linux network management software.

  • NetworkManager 1.12, ready to serve your networking needs

    A brand new version of NetworkManager, a standard Linux network management daemon, is likely to reach your favourite Linux distribution soon. As usual, the new version is 100% compatible with the older releases and most users can update their systems without spending much time caring about technicalities.

  • Hyperlinks in GNOME terminal

    Over the years I’ve learned about many of the advantages of using a modern terminal and shell. I’m talking about using bash with GNOME terminal on a modern GNU/Linux distribution.

    I particularly like switching between the terminal and GUI applications. It’s now even better.

»

More in Tux Machines

Programming: LLVM, GCC, RcppArmadillo

  • LLVM Gets ARMv8.4 Enablement, GCC Gets Cortex-A76 Support
    It's been another busy week in compiler land for ARM. First up, the GCC compiler now officially supports the Cortex-A76. The A76 is the new Cortex processor announced back in May for yielding much better performance and efficiency, especially for AI and machine learning.
  • Compiler fuzzing, part 1
    Much has been written about fuzzing compilers already, but there is not a lot that I could find about fuzzing compilers using more modern fuzzing techniques where coverage information is fed back into the fuzzer to find more bugs.
  • GCC Picks Up Meaningful Bash Completion Support To Help With Compiler Options
    One of the advantages of the LLVM Clang compiler has been better integration with Bash completion support, but now the GCC compiler supports a --completion argument for feeding into the Bash completion script with better matching of supported options/values when typing into a supported terminal.
  • RcppArmadillo 0.8.600.0.0
    A new RcppArmadillo release 0.8.600.0.0, based on the new Armadillo release 8.600.0 from this week, just arrived on CRAN. It follows our (and Conrad’s) bi-monthly release schedule. We have made interim and release candidate versions available via the GitHub repo (and as usual thoroughly tested them) but this is the real release cycle. A matching Debian release will be prepared in due course.

Linux Foundation Growing

"Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages" and More Google-Linux Work

  • Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages
    Recent code updates indicate forthcoming support for no-fuss Debian .deb package installation on Chrome OS devices that support Linux apps. The forthcoming feature will bring a new flow for installing Linux applications through .deb packages. A string of commits shows that support isn’t simply being turned on, but that all the finicky elements like interacting with the terminal, checking dependencies, and authentication will be hidden from the user.
  • Google aims lower than Android Go with new $22m investment
    KaiOS is one of the fastest growing mobile platforms right now, bringing smart functionality to feature-phones in emerging markets. Google has evidently been paying attention, because the Mountain View firm has made a $22-million investment in the company.
  • LTE-enabled Samsung Chromebook on the way, suggest new commits
    Only days after launching the second version of the Chromebook Plus (V2), Samsung seems to be working on one more variant of the Chromebook. In fact, the South Korean giant is now venturing into the always-connected Chromebook market. XDA Developers have unearthed a Coreboot code commit which shows the introduction of a new SKU of Nautilus (which, if you’re not aware is the codename for the Chromebook Plus V2). The commit clearly shows configuration changes that mention LTE support.
  • Google Updates: More Linux Chromebooks, World Cup tags and 'Better Together'
    Another 18 Chromebooks will be able to run Linux apps soon. The plan to roll out the windowed apps, further making them a viable alternative to Windows, now takes in Chrome OS machines from Lenovo, Acer, Asus and Dell joining the frey.

Linux Driver 'Ousts' AMD Plans

