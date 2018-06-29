GNOME Desktop/GTK: Nautilus, GTK+ 4, NetworkManager 1.12 and Hyperlinks in GNOME Terminal
Nautilus Tagged Entry Redux
Since my last post, the tagged entry became a subclass of GtkSearchEntry, as was the case with GdTaggedEntry (yay GTK+ 4) and the tags became GtkWidgets (instead of GtkBins). It didn’t take much effort to move from GtkBin to GtkWidget – only implementing size_allocate(), measure() and snapshot(), which are really trivial when working with actual widgets as children. That, and tweaking the appearance some more, as the move broke the styling a tad. Some perhaps questionable methods of dealing with that were employed, but nothing too nefarious.
Trying out GTK+ 4
I was asked today if there is already a Flatpak runtime that includes GTK+ 3.94. A very natural question. GTK+ 4 and flatpak are both cool, so of course you want to try them together.
NetworkManager 1.12 Released With Many Linux Networking Goodies
NetworkManager 1.12 is now available as the latest stable release of this widely-used Linux network management software.
NetworkManager 1.12, ready to serve your networking needs
A brand new version of NetworkManager, a standard Linux network management daemon, is likely to reach your favourite Linux distribution soon. As usual, the new version is 100% compatible with the older releases and most users can update their systems without spending much time caring about technicalities.
Hyperlinks in GNOME terminal
Over the years I’ve learned about many of the advantages of using a modern terminal and shell. I’m talking about using bash with GNOME terminal on a modern GNU/Linux distribution.
I particularly like switching between the terminal and GUI applications. It’s now even better.
