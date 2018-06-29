Writing LaTeX Using Kile
Last month, I reviewed Kile, a KDE editor for LaTeX. This month, I am going to show the basics of formatting a document in Kile. Once you know the basic structure of LaTeX, writing documents in it is even less complicated than manually coding HTML. Whether you use unmodified Kile’s templates for document structure, write your own code or lightly customize, LaTex turns out to be just another markup language, especially from within Kile. Admittedly, though, it is an usually rich and thorough markup language.
Before writing in Kile, I suggest selecting View | Dynamic WordWrap. This setting will wrap paragraphs so that they are visible in the editing window, instead of being one continuous line that you must scroll to read. In addition, if you are going to use Kile more than once, go to Settings | Configure Kile | General to set some of your options. In particular, set up Document Class Options. For instance, the default settings are A4paper,10pt, but since I have a North American printer and prefer slightly larger text, I have changed the settings to letterpaper,12pt. In addition, you might scroll through other options in the settings to make Kile more compatible with your work-flow. Once you have adjusted everything to your liking, you are ready to begin.
