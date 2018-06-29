KDE and Qt Leftovers
Easily building and testing KDE applications into a separate prefix
When developing your projects you will often need to install them somewhere safe. On my system I have a prefix full build of all Qt, KDE software, but this doesn’t work when we just want to work on an application or want to test a build in someone else’s system.
Installing to /usr doesn’t feel right, /usr/local isn’t that much helpful either, so what I usually do is to create a sub-directory in /opt (e.g. /opt/discover, /opt/kalgebra), then it was a matter of having the session point at the right place. This is why I submitted a small change in ECM that generates a prefix.sh that sets the right environment variables.
This was merged a while ago, so it should be part of any distribution by now.
Krita 4.1 Open-Source Digital Painting App Lets Users Save and Load Sessions
The Krita Foundation announced the release of Krita 4.1, the first major update of the open-source and cross-platform application since the release of the Krita 4.0 series earlier this year.
Highlights of the Krita 4.1 release include the ability to save and load sessions that can include a set of images and views, support for creating multi-monitor workspace layouts, improved workflow when working with animation frames, and better animation timeline display.
Krita 4.1 also enables handling of larger animation files by buffering rendered frames to the local disk drive, replaces the old reference images docker with an all-new reference images tool, adds a mixing option to the color picker tool, and improves the performance of brush masks through vectorization.
Free Painting Software Krita 4.1.0 Released With New Reference Images Tool, Option To Save And Load Sessions, More
Krita, the free and open source raster / vector graphics editor, was updated to version 4.1. The new release includes major new features like a new reference images tool, option to save and load sessions, multi-monitor workspace layouts, among others.
正式发布Qt 5.11
