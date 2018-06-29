Devices/Embedded: Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), Raspberry Pi, Raspbian, Timesys
Green Hills supports Automotive Grade Linux with secure RTOS
Green Hills Software has announced that its Integrity Multivisor secure virtualization and advanced development tools now support implementation of Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) on different 64-bit automotive grade SoCs.
Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Tops Hacker Board Survey [Ed: Similar to the Linux Gizmos article]
Gentoo's GitHub Account Hacked, New Raspbian Release, Kubernetes 1.11 Now Available, Databricks Partners with RStudio and More
Raspbian 2018-06-27 has been released. This new version includes a setup wizard, a new PDF viewer, updated Chromium browser to version 65 and more. See Simon Long's release announcement for more details, download links and a video run-through on how to update an existing image.
Timesys launches security services for embedded Linux
Timesys has launched a “TRST” security solution for embedded Linux IoT devices to reduce the attack surface of products, harden devices, and and “maintain security at IoT scale.”
Programming: LLVM, GCC, RcppArmadillo
Linux Foundation Growing
"Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages" and More Google-Linux Work
Linux Driver 'Ousts' AMD Plans
