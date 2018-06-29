Snaps in the Mainstream
-
Is implementing and managing Linux applications becoming a snap?
Quick to install, safe to run, easy to update, and dramatically easier to maintain and support, snaps represent a big step forward in Linux software development and distribution. Starting with Ubuntu and now available for Arch Linux, Debian, Fedora, Gentoo Linux, and openSUSE, snaps offer a number of significant advantages over traditional application packaging.
-
Fingbox Network Security Appliance Adopts Canonical’s Ubuntu Core Linux & Snaps
If you’re in the market for a network security appliance running a Linux-based operating system, you should know that Fing’s Fingbox adopted Canonical’s Ubuntu Core embedded operating system for IoT devices and its Snappy technologies for seamless software updates.
Fingbox is a plug’n play network security appliance and mobile application for Android and iOS that promises to help you protect your smart home from a wide range of online attacks. To achieve this goal, Fingbox uses the Ubuntu Core operating system, a slimed-down variant of the world’s most popular Linux-based operating system used by millions of computer users worldwide.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 554 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: LLVM, GCC, RcppArmadillo
Linux Foundation Growing
"Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages" and More Google-Linux Work
Linux Driver 'Ousts' AMD Plans
Canonical's Guest Post
Comment: New business models on IoT hardware, by software