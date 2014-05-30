Linux Kernel 4.16 Reaches End of Life and Other Kernel Blurbs
Linux Kernel 4.16 Reaches End of Life, Users Are Urged to Upgrade to Linux 4.17
Just two months after the end of life of the Linux 4.15 kernel series, renowned Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the end of life of Linux kernel 4.16.
Back on April 2018, Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the eighteenth point release to the Linux 4.15 kernel series to inform the Linux community that this is the last update that would be released for the branch, urging users to update to the Linux 4.16 kernel series, which appears to have followed the same road.
Earlier this week, the developer released Linux 4.16.18 as the eighteenth and also the last maintenance update in the series, notifying users that Linux kernel 4.16 is now EOL (End of Life) and won’t receive further updates. Greg Kroah-Hartman urged users to move to a more recent Linux branch, namely the Linux 4.17 kernel series.
Linux kernel 4.16 reaches end of life
Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman has announced that the Linux 4.16 kernel has reached end of life.
As reported by Softpedia News, Linux 4.16.18 has been released – and it is the last maintenance update in the series.
Kroah-Hartman has told users to therefore upgrade to the Linux 4.17 kernel series.
“This is the LAST 4.16.y kernel release. This branch is now end-of-life. Please move to the 4.17.y kernel now,” he stated in his announcement.
