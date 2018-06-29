Linux Driver 'Ousts' AMD Plans
Linux Driver Indicates AMD Vega 20 Graphics Could Support PCIe 4.0
The PCI-Express 3.0 interface has been around for quite some time now. Strangely enough, the eight-year-old standard has been holding up strong. Not even the current graphics cards on the market come close to saturating a PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slot. Nevertheless, the next-generation of graphics cards could possibly change that--or at least that's what AMD might be trying to tell us.
AMD Linux Driver reveals Vega 20 GPUs Support PCI-Express 4.0
All eyes are set on the release of AMD’s new 7nm Vega 20 GPUs and now we have a solid proof that AMD engineers are working on the AMD Linux Driver. The driver has given us physical proofs that it has been updated with PCI-Express 4.0. The high speed interface was imminent and long longed for, and this driver has confirmed that AMD is going to give what was expected from them.
AMD Vega 20 To Get PCIe 4.0 Support on Server Graphics Cards – PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 Roadmap Reveals Consumer Platform Adoption Still Far Away
Talks about AMD using the latest PCIe standard for their next-generation Vega 20 GPUs don’t seem so far-fetched. The latest details from Videocardz show that the upcoming Vega 20 parts for servers and HPC (Deep Learning / Datacenter) market are going to adopt new standards.
