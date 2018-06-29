"Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages" and More Google-Linux Work
Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages
Recent code updates indicate forthcoming support for no-fuss Debian .deb package installation on Chrome OS devices that support Linux apps. The forthcoming feature will bring a new flow for installing Linux applications through .deb packages. A string of commits shows that support isn’t simply being turned on, but that all the finicky elements like interacting with the terminal, checking dependencies, and authentication will be hidden from the user.
Google aims lower than Android Go with new $22m investment
KaiOS is one of the fastest growing mobile platforms right now, bringing smart functionality to feature-phones in emerging markets. Google has evidently been paying attention, because the Mountain View firm has made a $22-million investment in the company.
LTE-enabled Samsung Chromebook on the way, suggest new commits
Only days after launching the second version of the Chromebook Plus (V2), Samsung seems to be working on one more variant of the Chromebook. In fact, the South Korean giant is now venturing into the always-connected Chromebook market. XDA Developers have unearthed a Coreboot code commit which shows the introduction of a new SKU of Nautilus (which, if you’re not aware is the codename for the Chromebook Plus V2). The commit clearly shows configuration changes that mention LTE support.
Google Updates: More Linux Chromebooks, World Cup tags and 'Better Together'
Another 18 Chromebooks will be able to run Linux apps soon. The plan to roll out the windowed apps, further making them a viable alternative to Windows, now takes in Chrome OS machines from Lenovo, Acer, Asus and Dell joining the frey.
Programming: LLVM, GCC, RcppArmadillo
Linux Foundation Growing
Linux Driver 'Ousts' AMD Plans
