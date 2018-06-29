Linux Foundation Growing
-
Thirty-Five Organizations From Tech, Finance, Energy, and Biotech Join The Linux Foundation and Invest in Open Source Technology
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the addition of 32 Silver members and 3 Associate members. Linux Foundation members help support development of the shared technology resources, while accelerating their own innovation through open source leadership and participation. Linux Foundation member contributions help provide the infrastructure and resources that enable the world's largest open collaboration communities.
-
Cloud East Meets Cloud West: Google and Tencent Go for Linux Foundation Platinum
-
Tencent makes a splash in open source community by becoming a Linux Foundation platinum member
Tencent has become the latest platinum member of the Linux Foundation, and the only one from China. The move suggests the increasing importance of open source to the company’s IP strategy, which is becoming more and more global in scope.
IAM reached out to Tencent, and found out that this is merely the latest in a long line of open source initiatives at the Shenzhen-based software giant. Roger Xu, executive director of Tencent’s Open Source division, tells us that Tencent launched its open source programme back in 2010, but has started to speed up projects since 2017.
-
