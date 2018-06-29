Programming: LLVM, GCC, RcppArmadillo
LLVM Gets ARMv8.4 Enablement, GCC Gets Cortex-A76 Support
It's been another busy week in compiler land for ARM.
First up, the GCC compiler now officially supports the Cortex-A76. The A76 is the new Cortex processor announced back in May for yielding much better performance and efficiency, especially for AI and machine learning.
Compiler fuzzing, part 1
Much has been written about fuzzing compilers already, but there is not a lot that I could find about fuzzing compilers using more modern fuzzing techniques where coverage information is fed back into the fuzzer to find more bugs.
GCC Picks Up Meaningful Bash Completion Support To Help With Compiler Options
One of the advantages of the LLVM Clang compiler has been better integration with Bash completion support, but now the GCC compiler supports a --completion argument for feeding into the Bash completion script with better matching of supported options/values when typing into a supported terminal.
RcppArmadillo 0.8.600.0.0
A new RcppArmadillo release 0.8.600.0.0, based on the new Armadillo release 8.600.0 from this week, just arrived on CRAN.
It follows our (and Conrad’s) bi-monthly release schedule. We have made interim and release candidate versions available via the GitHub repo (and as usual thoroughly tested them) but this is the real release cycle. A matching Debian release will be prepared in due course.
