Mozilla: Graphs, Ads, VR and Python 3
Some More Very Satisfying Graphs
The power of cleaning up old code: removing 150kb from the average “main” ping sent multiple times per day by each and every Firefox Nightly user.
Ad-blocker-blockers hit a new low. What's the solution?
It may be the wrong day to slam the local newspapers, but this was what greeted me trying to click through to a linked newspaper article this morning on Firefox Android. The link I was sent was from the Riverside Press-Enterprise, but this appears to be throughout the entire network of the P-E's owners, the Southern California News Group (which includes the Orange County Register, San Bernardino Sun and Los Angeles Daily News):
This week in Mixed Reality: Issue 11
This week, we're making great strides in adding new features and making a wide range of improvements and our new contributors are also helping us fix bugs.
Python unit tests now running with Python 3 at Mozilla
