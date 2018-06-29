Linux Foundation Growing Thirty-Five Organizations From Tech, Finance, Energy, and Biotech Join The Linux Foundation and Invest in Open Source Technology The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the addition of 32 Silver members and 3 Associate members. Linux Foundation members help support development of the shared technology resources, while accelerating their own innovation through open source leadership and participation. Linux Foundation member contributions help provide the infrastructure and resources that enable the world's largest open collaboration communities.

Cloud East Meets Cloud West: Google and Tencent Go for Linux Foundation Platinum

Tencent makes a splash in open source community by becoming a Linux Foundation platinum member Tencent has become the latest platinum member of the Linux Foundation, and the only one from China. The move suggests the increasing importance of open source to the company’s IP strategy, which is becoming more and more global in scope. IAM reached out to Tencent, and found out that this is merely the latest in a long line of open source initiatives at the Shenzhen-based software giant. Roger Xu, executive director of Tencent’s Open Source division, tells us that Tencent launched its open source programme back in 2010, but has started to speed up projects since 2017.

"Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages" and More Google-Linux Work Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages Recent code updates indicate forthcoming support for no-fuss Debian .deb package installation on Chrome OS devices that support Linux apps. The forthcoming feature will bring a new flow for installing Linux applications through .deb packages. A string of commits shows that support isn’t simply being turned on, but that all the finicky elements like interacting with the terminal, checking dependencies, and authentication will be hidden from the user.

Google aims lower than Android Go with new $22m investment KaiOS is one of the fastest growing mobile platforms right now, bringing smart functionality to feature-phones in emerging markets. Google has evidently been paying attention, because the Mountain View firm has made a $22-million investment in the company.

LTE-enabled Samsung Chromebook on the way, suggest new commits Only days after launching the second version of the Chromebook Plus (V2), Samsung seems to be working on one more variant of the Chromebook. In fact, the South Korean giant is now venturing into the always-connected Chromebook market. XDA Developers have unearthed a Coreboot code commit which shows the introduction of a new SKU of Nautilus (which, if you’re not aware is the codename for the Chromebook Plus V2). The commit clearly shows configuration changes that mention LTE support.

Google Updates: More Linux Chromebooks, World Cup tags and 'Better Together' Another 18 Chromebooks will be able to run Linux apps soon. The plan to roll out the windowed apps, further making them a viable alternative to Windows, now takes in Chrome OS machines from Lenovo, Acer, Asus and Dell joining the frey.