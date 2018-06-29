Chinese GNU/Linux Distributions: Ubuntu Kylin 18.04 and deepin 15.6
An Overview of UKUI Desktop Environment on Ubuntu Kylin 18.04
UKUI is a new desktop environment for GNU/Linux operating system. It's best known to be the user interface of Ubuntu Kylin, one of official Ubuntu Flavors, hence we can guess the name stands for Ubuntu Kylin User Interface (hence I still didn't find any source about it). Along with it, of course, Ubuntu Kylin 18.04 LTS has been released last April with the latest UKUI. This short overview introduce both the UKUI and the Ubuntu Kylin 18.04 in brief about how they look and what they bring. Enjoy!
deepin 15.6 GNU/Linux Download Links, Mirrors, and Torrents
deepin 15.6 GNU/Linux operating system has been released on Friday, 15 June 2018 with many new things and improvements. It's the continuation of the previous 15.5 released at 30 November 2017 as a part of version 15 the series since 2015. It's available only for 64 bit architecture. Here's the official download link, torrent, and some mirrors from USA, Taiwan, German, and Indonesia. I included the SHA256SUM hash here so you can immediately compare your ISO check result.
nChain’s Key Generating Software Is Not Open Source
nChain, the Jimmy Nguyen and Craig Wright blockchain scaling company that focuses entirely on Bitcoin Cash, is not open source. This, despite creating key generating software that is crucial for security. nChain’s SDK, dubbed “Nakasendo” has a Github repository that is completely devoid of source code. There is a file that says “source code” but inside curious users will only find the same license and readme file available separately on the Nakasendo repository. While it is not unusual for developers to open a near empty repository in order to act as a holding page for when the real work begins, it is the license already included that disqualifies nChain from being open source. Also: GitHub Developers Are Giving Microsoft a Chance [Ed: Which ones? The one Conde Nast spoke to for this Microsoft puff piece? Many delete GitHub already.]
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
