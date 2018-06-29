Mathieu Bridon's, Paul Wise's, and Chris Lamb's Activities; Report on the Debian Bug Squashing Part
Mathieu Bridon : My Free Software activities in June 2018
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities June 2018
Chris Lamb: Free software activities in June 2018
Report on the Debian Bug Squashing Party
Last weekend, six folks (one new contributor and five existing contributors) attended the bug squashing party I hosted in Brooklyn. We got a lot done, and attendees demanded that we hold another one soon!
nChain’s Key Generating Software Is Not Open Source
nChain, the Jimmy Nguyen and Craig Wright blockchain scaling company that focuses entirely on Bitcoin Cash, is not open source. This, despite creating key generating software that is crucial for security. nChain’s SDK, dubbed “Nakasendo” has a Github repository that is completely devoid of source code. There is a file that says “source code” but inside curious users will only find the same license and readme file available separately on the Nakasendo repository. While it is not unusual for developers to open a near empty repository in order to act as a holding page for when the real work begins, it is the license already included that disqualifies nChain from being open source. Also: GitHub Developers Are Giving Microsoft a Chance [Ed: Which ones? The one Conde Nast spoke to for this Microsoft puff piece? Many delete GitHub already.]
