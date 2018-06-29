Raspbian Linux OS for Raspberry Pi Gets New First-Boot Configuration Wizard
Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Raspbian Linux operating system for Raspberry Pi computers received a new stable version with various new features and many improvements.
Coming more than two months after the previous update released on April 18, the Raspbian 2018-06-27 update is now available for Raspberry Pi users to introduce a few enhancements and fix many bugs. The most prominent new feature of this release is the implementation of a new configuration wizard that will be displayed after the first boot.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 880 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Chinese GNU/Linux Distributions: Ubuntu Kylin 18.04 and deepin 15.6
nChain’s Key Generating Software Is Not Open Source
nChain, the Jimmy Nguyen and Craig Wright blockchain scaling company that focuses entirely on Bitcoin Cash, is not open source. This, despite creating key generating software that is crucial for security. nChain’s SDK, dubbed “Nakasendo” has a Github repository that is completely devoid of source code. There is a file that says “source code” but inside curious users will only find the same license and readme file available separately on the Nakasendo repository. While it is not unusual for developers to open a near empty repository in order to act as a holding page for when the real work begins, it is the license already included that disqualifies nChain from being open source. Also: GitHub Developers Are Giving Microsoft a Chance [Ed: Which ones? The one Conde Nast spoke to for this Microsoft puff piece? Many delete GitHub already.]
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Recent comments
13 hours 42 min ago
14 hours 13 min ago
22 hours 12 min ago
22 hours 18 min ago
22 hours 21 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago