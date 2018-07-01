Language Selection

12 Things to do After Installing Linux Mint 19

Linux

Here are some recommended things to do after install Linux Mint 19 afresh for a smoother and efficient experience. A must read for Linux Mint 19 beginners.
Raspbian Linux OS for Raspberry Pi Gets New First-Boot Configuration Wizard

Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Raspbian Linux operating system for Raspberry Pi computers received a new stable version with various new features and many improvements. Coming more than two months after the previous update released on April 18, the Raspbian 2018-06-27 update is now available for Raspberry Pi users to introduce a few enhancements and fix many bugs. The most prominent new feature of this release is the implementation of a new configuration wizard that will be displayed after the first boot. Read more

Deep Learning with Open Source Python Software

Let’s clear up one potential source of confusion at the outset. What’s the difference between Machine Learning and Deep Learning? The two terms mean different things. In essence, Machine Learning is the practice of using algorithms to parse data, learn insights from that data, and then make a determination or prediction. The machine is ‘trained’ using huge amounts of data. Deep Learning is a subset of Machine Learning that uses multi-layers artificial neural networks to deliver state-of-the-art accuracy in tasks such as object detection, speech recognition, language translation and others. Think of Machine Learning as cutting-edge, and Deep Learning as the cutting-edge of the cutting-edge. Read more

Mathieu Bridon's, Paul Wise's, and Chris Lamb's Activities; Report on the Debian Bug Squashing Part

Chinese GNU/Linux Distributions: Ubuntu Kylin 18.04 and deepin 15.6

  • An Overview of UKUI Desktop Environment on Ubuntu Kylin 18.04
    UKUI is a new desktop environment for GNU/Linux operating system. It's best known to be the user interface of Ubuntu Kylin, one of official Ubuntu Flavors, hence we can guess the name stands for Ubuntu Kylin User Interface (hence I still didn't find any source about it). Along with it, of course, Ubuntu Kylin 18.04 LTS has been released last April with the latest UKUI. This short overview introduce both the UKUI and the Ubuntu Kylin 18.04 in brief about how they look and what they bring. Enjoy!
  • deepin 15.6 GNU/Linux Download Links, Mirrors, and Torrents
    deepin 15.6 GNU/Linux operating system has been released on Friday, 15 June 2018 with many new things and improvements. It's the continuation of the previous 15.5 released at 30 November 2017 as a part of version 15 the series since 2015. It's available only for 64 bit architecture. Here's the official download link, torrent, and some mirrors from USA, Taiwan, German, and Indonesia. I included the SHA256SUM hash here so you can immediately compare your ISO check result.

