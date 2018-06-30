Today in Techrights
- PTAB Agrees With Patent Examiners on Rejections of Applications Based on Alice/Section 101, But Watch Out for the Spin
- Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement From SCOTUS Means That the Patent Microcosm Has Selective Recollection
- Misattributed Inventions Cemented Using Patents and Frivolous Litigation
- ‘Printed Electronics World’ is an Example of Bogus News Sites Which Are Actually Marketing Fronts for Patents
- Unified Patents Under Attack From Patent Maximalists and Patent Trolls for Caring About Quality of Patents
- Team UPC’s Radicals, Firms Like Bristows LLP, Have Decided That It’s Time to Change Constitutions to Accommodate Clearly Unconstitutional Unitary Patent (UPC)
- Links 30/6/2018: Linux 4.16 EoL, Gentoo Crack, Linux Mint Release
Raspbian Linux OS for Raspberry Pi Gets New First-Boot Configuration Wizard
Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Raspbian Linux operating system for Raspberry Pi computers received a new stable version with various new features and many improvements. Coming more than two months after the previous update released on April 18, the Raspbian 2018-06-27 update is now available for Raspberry Pi users to introduce a few enhancements and fix many bugs. The most prominent new feature of this release is the implementation of a new configuration wizard that will be displayed after the first boot.
Deep Learning with Open Source Python Software
Let’s clear up one potential source of confusion at the outset. What’s the difference between Machine Learning and Deep Learning? The two terms mean different things. In essence, Machine Learning is the practice of using algorithms to parse data, learn insights from that data, and then make a determination or prediction. The machine is ‘trained’ using huge amounts of data. Deep Learning is a subset of Machine Learning that uses multi-layers artificial neural networks to deliver state-of-the-art accuracy in tasks such as object detection, speech recognition, language translation and others. Think of Machine Learning as cutting-edge, and Deep Learning as the cutting-edge of the cutting-edge.
Mathieu Bridon's, Paul Wise's, and Chris Lamb's Activities; Report on the Debian Bug Squashing Part
Chinese GNU/Linux Distributions: Ubuntu Kylin 18.04 and deepin 15.6
