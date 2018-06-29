Cinnamon Icing ... task manager - Ice Ice Desktop
I like Icing, and I am happy to have discovered it. I believe Linux Mint - and Cinnamon - does not advertise its extensible nature well enough, or the many goodies available, be they desklets, applets, or widgets. They can help enhance the desktop experience, and some of these, like Icing, should even be considered as default options for future editions of the distribution. Just sayin'.
All in all, the icons-only Icing task manager is a refreshing addition to the Cinnamon desktop. It's got lots of options and settings, it's quite pretty, and you lose none of the power features that you previously had. On the contrary, you gain even more granular control over the context menu and thumbnails, and you can customize per-workspace settings. Very cool. In fact, icy cool. Do check it. And for those asking, Mint 19 Tara review coming soon. Dedoimedo out.
