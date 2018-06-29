OpenShot 2.4.2 Released | More Effects, More Stable, More Fun!
OpenShot 2.4.2 Released | More Effects, More Stable, More Fun!
Happy summer! Version 2.4.2, the latest and greatest OpenShot Video Editor is now available (after a long wait), and we have lots of great improvements to share! We have exciting new effects, tons of bug fixes, and more stability and performance enhancements! Let's dive right in!
OpenShot 2.4.2 Released For Many Improvements To This Open-Source Linux Video Editor
After a relatively long period of silence, OpenShot 2.4.2 was released today as the latest version of this open-source, non-linear video editing software.
The OpenShot 2.4.2 release features new video effects, automatic audio mixing, improved audio playback, better stability, new codec support, a better build system, AAC is now the default audio codec, experimental codec improvements via FFmpeg/Libav, and other enhancements.
Free Video Editor OpenShot 2.4.2 Released With 7 New Effects, Improved Stability
OpenShot, the free and open source video editor for Linux, FreeBSD, Windows, and MacOS, was updated to version 2.4.2, which includes new effects as well as better stability and increased performance.
OpenShot is an easy to use yet quite powerful video editor, great to cut, slice and edit videos. The application makes use of the FFmpeg library, being able to read and write most video and image formats.
