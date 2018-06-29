KDE Development: Konsole, Falkon and More
-
KDE Finally Offers An Easy Global Shortcut To Launch The Konsole
KDE finally has an on-by-default easy way global shortcut for launching the Konsole terminal application.
Beginning with KDE Applications 18.08 due out next month, Ctrl + Alt + T will launch the Konsole. There had been an off-by-default option for this functionality in KHotKeys while now Konsole itself will expose this global launching shortcut.
-
[Falkon] Seventh week of coding phase, GSoC'18
The Events API exposes the Key, Mouse and Wheel events. The properties like mousePress, mouseDoubleClick, keyPress, etc are added to QmlPluginInterface class which on set to a JavaScript function will register the plugin for that event & will call the function with proper arguments (containing event & object on which the event is triggered) when the event is triggered.
-
This week in Usability & Productivity, part 25
-
Second Weekly Post
To make the code easier to manage, I created a class called KoColorSetEntryGroup to handle an actual matrix of colors. This was done in KoColorSet, but that is kind of illogical. As a KoColorSet has several matrices of colors; it should be a containter of matrices of colors instead of colors themselves. KoColorSetEntryGroup is too long a name to use, so I renamed it to be KisSwatchGroup. KoColorSetEntry should be renamed to KisSwatch, too, of course, but KoColorSetEntry is used in too many places in the code base. I don’t want to do the renaming now. Lots of the usages of KoColorSetEntry are going to be changed while I’m modifying the data management of a KoColorSet, and that means if I do the renaming now, lots of the renaming will eventually be lost. Therefore, currently KisSwatch is just a placeholder. It’s now an empty subclass of KoColorSetEntry, waiting for everything to be moved from its parent into it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 552 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games Leftovers
KDE Development: Konsole, Falkon and More
OpenShot 2.4.2 Released | More Effects, More Stable, More Fun!
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 4 min ago
23 hours 43 min ago
1 day 14 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago