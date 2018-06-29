Games Leftovers
-
Play It Now - Gunpoint
-
5 Crazy Ways The Real World's Changing Thanks To Video Games
Video games aren't real life. Eating a mushroom won't make you a giant, and you'll eventually die no matter how many gold rings you hoard. But that doesn't mean games can't -- for both good and bad -- affect reality. For example ...
-
Watch us give our RetroPie console a whole new look
-
X-Plane 11 Working On New Physics & Other Improvements, Vulkan Taking More Time
Earlier this month the Laminar Research crew responsible for the realistic, cross-platform X-Plane flight simulator presented at the FlightSimExpo about their work on porting the flight simulator to Vulkan and other ongoing improvements.
-
Intel Vulkan Driver Patches Make For Playable Experience With Skyrim On DXVK
Intel open-source graphics driver developer Jason Ekstrand has published a set of patches that help with playing Skyrim Special Edition with Intel graphics hardware under Linux when using the DXVK layer.
Ekstrand has worked out a NIR optimization patch that moves large constant variables to a uniform buffer object. This work that's wired up from the common NIR code into the Intel ANV driver was geared to help out Skyrim Special Edition.
-
