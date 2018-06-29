Language Selection

Linux Weather Forecast

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 2nd of July 2018 12:11:44 AM Filed under
Linux

This page is an attempt to track ongoing developments in the Linux development community that have a good chance of appearing in a mainline kernel and/or major distributions sometime in the near future. Your "chief meteorologist" is Jonathan Corbet, Executive Editor at LWN.net. If you have suggestions on improving the forecast (and particularly if you have a project or patchset that you think should be tracked), please add your comments below.

Games Leftovers

KDE Development: Konsole, Falkon and More

  • KDE Finally Offers An Easy Global Shortcut To Launch The Konsole
    KDE finally has an on-by-default easy way global shortcut for launching the Konsole terminal application. Beginning with KDE Applications 18.08 due out next month, Ctrl + Alt + T will launch the Konsole. There had been an off-by-default option for this functionality in KHotKeys while now Konsole itself will expose this global launching shortcut.
  • [Falkon] Seventh week of coding phase, GSoC'18
    The Events API exposes the Key, Mouse and Wheel events. The properties like mousePress, mouseDoubleClick, keyPress, etc are added to QmlPluginInterface class which on set to a JavaScript function will register the plugin for that event & will call the function with proper arguments (containing event & object on which the event is triggered) when the event is triggered.
  • This week in Usability & Productivity, part 25
  • Second Weekly Post
    To make the code easier to manage, I created a class called KoColorSetEntryGroup to handle an actual matrix of colors. This was done in KoColorSet, but that is kind of illogical. As a KoColorSet has several matrices of colors; it should be a containter of matrices of colors instead of colors themselves. KoColorSetEntryGroup is too long a name to use, so I renamed it to be KisSwatchGroup. KoColorSetEntry should be renamed to KisSwatch, too, of course, but KoColorSetEntry is used in too many places in the code base. I don’t want to do the renaming now. Lots of the usages of KoColorSetEntry are going to be changed while I’m modifying the data management of a KoColorSet, and that means if I do the renaming now, lots of the renaming will eventually be lost. Therefore, currently KisSwatch is just a placeholder. It’s now an empty subclass of KoColorSetEntry, waiting for everything to be moved from its parent into it.

OpenShot 2.4.2 Released | More Effects, More Stable, More Fun!

  • OpenShot 2.4.2 Released | More Effects, More Stable, More Fun!
    Happy summer! Version 2.4.2, the latest and greatest OpenShot Video Editor is now available (after a long wait), and we have lots of great improvements to share! We have exciting new effects, tons of bug fixes, and more stability and performance enhancements! Let's dive right in!
  • OpenShot 2.4.2 Released For Many Improvements To This Open-Source Linux Video Editor
    After a relatively long period of silence, OpenShot 2.4.2 was released today as the latest version of this open-source, non-linear video editing software. The OpenShot 2.4.2 release features new video effects, automatic audio mixing, improved audio playback, better stability, new codec support, a better build system, AAC is now the default audio codec, experimental codec improvements via FFmpeg/Libav, and other enhancements.
  • Free Video Editor OpenShot 2.4.2 Released With 7 New Effects, Improved Stability
    OpenShot, the free and open source video editor for Linux, FreeBSD, Windows, and MacOS, was updated to version 2.4.2, which includes new effects as well as better stability and increased performance. OpenShot is an easy to use yet quite powerful video editor, great to cut, slice and edit videos. The application makes use of the FFmpeg library, being able to read and write most video and image formats.

