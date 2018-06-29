Language Selection

  • Google is Now a Platinum Member of The Linux Foundation

    oogle is now a Platinum member of The Linux Foundation. A long-time member of the non-profit organisation, Google has chosen to increase the amount of money it donates to the foundation from $100k a year to a massive $500k.

  • Coming Up: GUADEC 2018, Annual Report 2017 & Release Video 3.30

    GUADEC is coming up and I’m super excited for it! My hand luggage will be packed with socks and I plan on becoming a red shirt again this year, as is tradition. I can recommend volunteering to anyone who has tried attending GUADEC before, it is an excellent way to get to know some fellow conference attendees.

  • Your Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure questions answered

    In mid-2017, Red Hat Inc. entered the HCI market with the Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure platform. Using the existing open source software in the Red Hat playbook, the company crafted a suite of products that enables customers to deploy HCI on existing hardware or hardware purchased specifically for a Red Hat HCI implementation.

    [...]

    One thing Red Hat has going for it is that its customer base is used to using open source software, including the company's own Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) OS. So, the benefit of easier management that comes with HCI appliances is less important than it might be to organizations not using Red Hat's products already.

  • Biz: How Red Hat's CEO's pay compares to his employees
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8 & Note 8 Approved by the U.S. Department of Defense

    South Korean Samsung electronics company announced that several of its flagship devices have been recently approved by the Department of Defense (DoD) of the United States of America.

    The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) added the Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphones running the Android 8.0 Oreo mobile operating system to the Approved Products List (APL), ensuring customers in the United States that these devices are safe to use for communication and everything else they need.

  • Firefox 61 for Android Fixes Recurring Crash on Samsung Galaxy S8 with Android 8

    Mozilla released the Firefox 61 web browser this week for desktops, including Windows, Linux, and Mac computers, but also for Android devices to bring better browsing for those who are always on the go.

    Firefox 61 for Android isn’t a major release, but a small maintenance update that brings a couple of performance improvements like faster scrolling by implementing a new functionality that treats touch event listeners as passive by default, and better page rendering times by improving the Quantum CSS component.

  • Deploy a VM in Amsterdam
  • Three Things Exciting Clear Linux Developers With GCC 8

    While Intel's Clear Linux platform has already been making use of GCC 8.1 since shortly after its release in early May, one of their developers has now published a blog post highlighting three performance and security features enjoyed and that helps benefit their performance-oriented Linux distribution.

    Victor Rodriguez Bahena of Intel wrote a blog post this week outlining three GCC 8 compiler improvements he finds important. Those features include improvements to interprocedural optimizations, Intel Control-flow Enforcement Technology (CET), and changes to loop nest optimization flags. The first and last items benefit the GCC performance of generated binaries while CET helps with security.

  • Rediscovering blindness products

    While in the early 2000s, cell phones were still mainly made accessible by specialized software, for example Talks or MobileSpeak for the Nokia S60 platform, or special devices such as the PAC Mate were created to bring mainstream operating systems onto special hardware with a screen reader added, the advance of iPhone and Android devices in the late 2000s brought a revolution for blind and visually impaired people. For the first time, accessibility was being built into the platform, and no special software or hardware was needed to operate these devices.

    [...]

    All good, or what? Well, I thought so, for a long time, too. I even sold some blindness-related products such as my first generation Victor Reader Stream by Humanware because I thought my iPhone and iPad could now fulfill all my needs. And for the most part, they do, but at a cost.

    And that cost is not, in most cases, technical in nature, but rather has to do with the sheer fact that the device I am running the app on is a mainstream device. Many of these problems are, in one form or another, also applicable to people who aren’t blind, but might impact them less than they do me.

    [...]

    One other problem that keeps me always on the edge when using mainstream devices are screen reader inconsistencies and inaccessible apps or websites. Any update to an app can break accessibility, any update to the OS can break certain screen reader behavior, or web content I might need or have to consume at a particular moment can prove to be inaccessible, requiring me to either fiddle around with screen reader tricks to kick it into obedience, or simply not being able to get something done at all. Yes, despite all web accessibility efforts, this is still more often the case in 2018 than any of us could want.

  • New macOS Cyberattack Focuses on Cryptocurrency Investors

    Digital criminals who are using a piece of macOS-based malware called OSX.Dummy seem to be targeting a group of cryptocurrency investors who use Discord as well as those who use Slack. OSX.Dummy isn’t a particularly sophisticated piece of software, but it does seem to allow arbitrary code execution on machines that it can get embedded into.

  • #BetaNews20 Giveaway: System76 Linux computer seller swag kit

    Today is July 1, meaning BetaNews' month-long birthday celebration is officially over. We still have some active giveaways, however -- be sure to use the below links to enter them.

Games Leftovers

KDE Development: Konsole, Falkon and More

  • KDE Finally Offers An Easy Global Shortcut To Launch The Konsole
    KDE finally has an on-by-default easy way global shortcut for launching the Konsole terminal application. Beginning with KDE Applications 18.08 due out next month, Ctrl + Alt + T will launch the Konsole. There had been an off-by-default option for this functionality in KHotKeys while now Konsole itself will expose this global launching shortcut.
  • [Falkon] Seventh week of coding phase, GSoC'18
    The Events API exposes the Key, Mouse and Wheel events. The properties like mousePress, mouseDoubleClick, keyPress, etc are added to QmlPluginInterface class which on set to a JavaScript function will register the plugin for that event & will call the function with proper arguments (containing event & object on which the event is triggered) when the event is triggered.
  • This week in Usability & Productivity, part 25
  • Second Weekly Post
    To make the code easier to manage, I created a class called KoColorSetEntryGroup to handle an actual matrix of colors. This was done in KoColorSet, but that is kind of illogical. As a KoColorSet has several matrices of colors; it should be a containter of matrices of colors instead of colors themselves. KoColorSetEntryGroup is too long a name to use, so I renamed it to be KisSwatchGroup. KoColorSetEntry should be renamed to KisSwatch, too, of course, but KoColorSetEntry is used in too many places in the code base. I don’t want to do the renaming now. Lots of the usages of KoColorSetEntry are going to be changed while I’m modifying the data management of a KoColorSet, and that means if I do the renaming now, lots of the renaming will eventually be lost. Therefore, currently KisSwatch is just a placeholder. It’s now an empty subclass of KoColorSetEntry, waiting for everything to be moved from its parent into it.

OpenShot 2.4.2 Released | More Effects, More Stable, More Fun!

  • OpenShot 2.4.2 Released | More Effects, More Stable, More Fun!
    Happy summer! Version 2.4.2, the latest and greatest OpenShot Video Editor is now available (after a long wait), and we have lots of great improvements to share! We have exciting new effects, tons of bug fixes, and more stability and performance enhancements! Let's dive right in!
  • OpenShot 2.4.2 Released For Many Improvements To This Open-Source Linux Video Editor
    After a relatively long period of silence, OpenShot 2.4.2 was released today as the latest version of this open-source, non-linear video editing software. The OpenShot 2.4.2 release features new video effects, automatic audio mixing, improved audio playback, better stability, new codec support, a better build system, AAC is now the default audio codec, experimental codec improvements via FFmpeg/Libav, and other enhancements.
  • Free Video Editor OpenShot 2.4.2 Released With 7 New Effects, Improved Stability
    OpenShot, the free and open source video editor for Linux, FreeBSD, Windows, and MacOS, was updated to version 2.4.2, which includes new effects as well as better stability and increased performance. OpenShot is an easy to use yet quite powerful video editor, great to cut, slice and edit videos. The application makes use of the FFmpeg library, being able to read and write most video and image formats.

today's howtos

