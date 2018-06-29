Language Selection

Monday 2nd of July 2018 08:08:23 AM
News
Linux Weather Forecast

This page is an attempt to track ongoing developments in the Linux development community that have a good chance of appearing in a mainline kernel and/or major distributions sometime in the near future. Your "chief meteorologist" is Jonathan Corbet, Executive Editor at LWN.net. If you have suggestions on improving the forecast (and particularly if you have a project or patchset that you think should be tracked), please add your comments below. Read more

US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN

One of the additions we have been looking forward to seeing in the mainline Linux kernel in 2018 is WireGuard. WireGuard is the open-source, performance-minded, and secure VPN tunnel. WireGuard is designed to be run within the Linux kernel but has also been ported to other platforms. WireGuard hasn't yet made it into the mainline Linux kernel, but it's looking like it still stands good chances of doing so in 2018. Curious about the state, I asked WireGuard's lead developer Jason Donenfeld this week. He informed me that he is in the process of preparing the patch(es) for review and that it won't hopefully be much longer before that happens. Of course, following the review process is when it could be integrated into the mainline Linux kernel at the next available merge window (he gave no explicit indication, but if it's to happen this year, that would mean Linux 4.19 or Linux 5.0). Read more

Games Leftovers

KDE Development: Konsole, Falkon and More

  • KDE Finally Offers An Easy Global Shortcut To Launch The Konsole
    KDE finally has an on-by-default easy way global shortcut for launching the Konsole terminal application. Beginning with KDE Applications 18.08 due out next month, Ctrl + Alt + T will launch the Konsole. There had been an off-by-default option for this functionality in KHotKeys while now Konsole itself will expose this global launching shortcut.
  • [Falkon] Seventh week of coding phase, GSoC'18
    The Events API exposes the Key, Mouse and Wheel events. The properties like mousePress, mouseDoubleClick, keyPress, etc are added to QmlPluginInterface class which on set to a JavaScript function will register the plugin for that event & will call the function with proper arguments (containing event & object on which the event is triggered) when the event is triggered.
  • This week in Usability & Productivity, part 25
  • Second Weekly Post
    To make the code easier to manage, I created a class called KoColorSetEntryGroup to handle an actual matrix of colors. This was done in KoColorSet, but that is kind of illogical. As a KoColorSet has several matrices of colors; it should be a containter of matrices of colors instead of colors themselves. KoColorSetEntryGroup is too long a name to use, so I renamed it to be KisSwatchGroup. KoColorSetEntry should be renamed to KisSwatch, too, of course, but KoColorSetEntry is used in too many places in the code base. I don’t want to do the renaming now. Lots of the usages of KoColorSetEntry are going to be changed while I’m modifying the data management of a KoColorSet, and that means if I do the renaming now, lots of the renaming will eventually be lost. Therefore, currently KisSwatch is just a placeholder. It’s now an empty subclass of KoColorSetEntry, waiting for everything to be moved from its parent into it.

