Today in Techrights
- Buzzwords and Hyped-Up Patent Cases (Like Berkheimer) Are Still Being Exploited to Promote Software Patents
- The Corporate Media Continues to Promote Software Patents Which Are Clearly and Demonstrably Next to Worthless (Only the Lawyers Benefit)
- Patent Law Firms Have Become Debased and Intolerant of Courts/Judges, Just Like EPO Management
- The Innocent (Wrongly Accused of Patent Infringement) Should Be Fully Compensated by the Aggressor/s and Maintain Basic Privacy
- The Patent Maximalists Are Losing the Battle Over PTAB/CAFC Policies/Caselaw, Resulting in Underhanded Tactics
- Stop Patenting Life, Nature is Not an Invention
- The EPO’s Attacks on Bloggers Other Than Me (and ILO-AT Being Utterly Unpredictable)
- Welcoming António Campinos, New President of the European Patent Office
- Links 2/7/2018: Linux Mint Everywhere, OpenShot 2.4.2 Released
Linux Weather Forecast
This page is an attempt to track ongoing developments in the Linux development community that have a good chance of appearing in a mainline kernel and/or major distributions sometime in the near future. Your "chief meteorologist" is Jonathan Corbet, Executive Editor at LWN.net. If you have suggestions on improving the forecast (and particularly if you have a project or patchset that you think should be tracked), please add your comments below.
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
One of the additions we have been looking forward to seeing in the mainline Linux kernel in 2018 is WireGuard. WireGuard is the open-source, performance-minded, and secure VPN tunnel. WireGuard is designed to be run within the Linux kernel but has also been ported to other platforms. WireGuard hasn't yet made it into the mainline Linux kernel, but it's looking like it still stands good chances of doing so in 2018. Curious about the state, I asked WireGuard's lead developer Jason Donenfeld this week. He informed me that he is in the process of preparing the patch(es) for review and that it won't hopefully be much longer before that happens. Of course, following the review process is when it could be integrated into the mainline Linux kernel at the next available merge window (he gave no explicit indication, but if it's to happen this year, that would mean Linux 4.19 or Linux 5.0).
Games Leftovers
KDE Development: Konsole, Falkon and More
