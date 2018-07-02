SUSE 'Stealing' the News With M&A
Micro Focus International to sell SUSE software unit for US$2.5 billion
New SUSE enterprise Linux release designed to be modular
The new enterprise release of SUSE Linux is designed as a modular system so that it can be used by companies and organisations of all sizes, the company behind it says.
Germany-based SUSE Linux announced the release of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15, SUSE Manager 3.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing 15 last week.
A statement from the company said the SLE 15 used a common codebase to ensure applications could be moved across multimodal IT environments. It is also claimed to help businesses make the transition from the use of the community distribution, openSUSE, to the enterprise version that was fully supported by the company.
SiFive To Release Code As Open-Source For Fully Initializing The RISC-V Board
Last week we noted how some of the code to boot the RISC-V SiFive HiFive Unleashed development board was closed-source. That upset some in the Coreboot community with hoping for a more open development board built around the RISC-V open-source processor ISA. The good news is that SiFive will soon be releasing the necessary code for initialization as open-source. The code for initializing the DDR controller was not open-source and SiFive believed they could not open-source it. The good news is that SiFive has discovered they will be able to open-source it.
5 open source alternatives to Skype
If you've been a working adult for more than a decade, you probably remember the high cost and complexity of doing audio- and video conferences. Conference calls were arranged through third-party vendors, and video conferences required dedicated rooms with expensive equipment at every endpoint. That all started changing by the mid-2000s, as webcams became mainstream computer equipment and Skype and related services hit the market. The cost and complexity of video conferencing decreased rapidly, as nearly anyone with a webcam, a speedy internet connection, and inexpensive software could communicate with colleagues, friends, family members, even complete strangers, right from their home or office PC. Nowadays, your smartphone's video camera puts web conferencing in the palm of your hand anywhere you have a robust cellular or WiFi connection and the right software. But most of that software is proprietary. Fortunately, there are a handful of powerful open source video-conferencing solutions that can replicate the features of Skype and similar applications. In this roundup, we've focused on applications that can accommodate multiple participants across various locations, although we do offer a couple of 1:1 communications solutions at the end that may meet your needs.
NetBSD Audio Improvements Are On The Way For Better Performance & Less Stuttering
Being squared away for the NetBSD 8.1 release are audio improvements within the kernel. The work being done by Nathanial Sloss eliminates some complexities in the existing code, stopping the copying of stream silence, caching of three blocks of audio, and more.
Linux 4.18 RC3
Earliest Coverage
