NetBSD Audio Improvements Are On The Way For Better Performance & Less Stuttering

BSD

Being squared away for the NetBSD 8.1 release are audio improvements within the kernel.

The work being done by Nathanial Sloss eliminates some complexities in the existing code, stopping the copying of stream silence, caching of three blocks of audio, and more.

SiFive To Release Code As Open-Source For Fully Initializing The RISC-V Board

Last week we noted how some of the code to boot the RISC-V SiFive HiFive Unleashed development board was closed-source. That upset some in the Coreboot community with hoping for a more open development board built around the RISC-V open-source processor ISA. The good news is that SiFive will soon be releasing the necessary code for initialization as open-source. The code for initializing the DDR controller was not open-source and SiFive believed they could not open-source it. The good news is that SiFive has discovered they will be able to open-source it. Read more

5 open source alternatives to Skype

If you've been a working adult for more than a decade, you probably remember the high cost and complexity of doing audio- and video conferences. Conference calls were arranged through third-party vendors, and video conferences required dedicated rooms with expensive equipment at every endpoint. That all started changing by the mid-2000s, as webcams became mainstream computer equipment and Skype and related services hit the market. The cost and complexity of video conferencing decreased rapidly, as nearly anyone with a webcam, a speedy internet connection, and inexpensive software could communicate with colleagues, friends, family members, even complete strangers, right from their home or office PC. Nowadays, your smartphone's video camera puts web conferencing in the palm of your hand anywhere you have a robust cellular or WiFi connection and the right software. But most of that software is proprietary. Fortunately, there are a handful of powerful open source video-conferencing solutions that can replicate the features of Skype and similar applications. In this roundup, we've focused on applications that can accommodate multiple participants across various locations, although we do offer a couple of 1:1 communications solutions at the end that may meet your needs. Read more

Linux 4.18 RC3

  • Linux 4.18-rc3
    I'm back at home, over jetlag, and back to the usual "Sunday afternoon" release schedule. So there it is, in all the usual places. And things look fairly normal - a bit over a third is drivers (various parts: input, usb, sound, gpu, mtd, networking, ...), with the rest being arch updates (arm/arm64 - dts files dominating, microblaze, powerpc, x86), filesystems (xfs, some btrfs, some minor core vfs), networking, documentation updates and tooling. The shortlog is appended, nothing really stands out that much. Mostly it really is just one- and few-liners spread out all over. Go forth and test. Linus PS. And on a personal note - it so happens that today is the 15th anniversary of me working for the Linux Foundation (née OSDL). How time flies.
  • Linux 4.18-rc3 Kernel Released
    Linus Torvalds is back to his regular release timing for new Linux 4.18 kernel release candidates. Linux 4.18-rc3 is now available as the latest weekly test release.

