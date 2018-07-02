Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Free Software and "Open Source"

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 2nd of July 2018 03:37:48 PM Filed under
GNU
OSS
  • Is open source open for business?

    The free software movement, which was founded in 1983 with the establishment of the GNU Project and later The Free Software Foundation (FSF) began the open source environment that we know today.

  • Open source at 20: The ubiquity of shared code

    The start of “open source” began around 1998, when OSI’s Phipps says the company Netscape came along with plans to release its browser code under a free software license. Instead of going for the GPL, the company created a new license, which became known as the Mozilla project license. “It became obvious that there was a big slice of this software freedom movement that was unrepresented. Tied up with that was a difficulty in talking about it because the words the movement used to talk about it up to that point were confusing. When you hear the world free, you assume it doesn’t cost anything,” he said.

    So, in 1998, a group of people got together and decided to reframe the software freedom movement in a way that would allow people to quickly understand what it was about, and would allow businesses to embrace it without needing to engage in a complicated debate about ethics, Phipps explained. Out of that, came the decision to use the term open source.

    “The introduction of the term ‘open-source software’ was a deliberate effort to make this field of endeavor more understandable to newcomers and to business, which was viewed as necessary to its spread to a broader community of users,” Christine Peterson, who is known for coining the term open source, wrote in a February blog post retelling the story. According to OSI’s Phipps, the term open source had already been commonly used in the industry at that point, but really took off when Peterson and Todd Anderson began using the term at a meeting at VA Research. Weeks later, the term was picked up by Tim O’Reilly, who renamed his Freeware Summit to Open Source Summit, and was also started to be used by Netscape.

    “For the name to succeed, it was necessary, or at least highly desirable, that Tim O’Reilly agree and actively use it in his many projects on behalf of the community. Also helpful would be use of the term in the upcoming official release of the Netscape Navigator code. By late February, both O’Reilly & Associates and Netscape had started to use the term,” Peterson wrote.

»

More in Tux Machines

SiFive To Release Code As Open-Source For Fully Initializing The RISC-V Board

Last week we noted how some of the code to boot the RISC-V SiFive HiFive Unleashed development board was closed-source. That upset some in the Coreboot community with hoping for a more open development board built around the RISC-V open-source processor ISA. The good news is that SiFive will soon be releasing the necessary code for initialization as open-source. The code for initializing the DDR controller was not open-source and SiFive believed they could not open-source it. The good news is that SiFive has discovered they will be able to open-source it. Read more

5 open source alternatives to Skype

If you've been a working adult for more than a decade, you probably remember the high cost and complexity of doing audio- and video conferences. Conference calls were arranged through third-party vendors, and video conferences required dedicated rooms with expensive equipment at every endpoint. That all started changing by the mid-2000s, as webcams became mainstream computer equipment and Skype and related services hit the market. The cost and complexity of video conferencing decreased rapidly, as nearly anyone with a webcam, a speedy internet connection, and inexpensive software could communicate with colleagues, friends, family members, even complete strangers, right from their home or office PC. Nowadays, your smartphone's video camera puts web conferencing in the palm of your hand anywhere you have a robust cellular or WiFi connection and the right software. But most of that software is proprietary. Fortunately, there are a handful of powerful open source video-conferencing solutions that can replicate the features of Skype and similar applications. In this roundup, we've focused on applications that can accommodate multiple participants across various locations, although we do offer a couple of 1:1 communications solutions at the end that may meet your needs. Read more

NetBSD Audio Improvements Are On The Way For Better Performance & Less Stuttering

Being squared away for the NetBSD 8.1 release are audio improvements within the kernel. The work being done by Nathanial Sloss eliminates some complexities in the existing code, stopping the copying of stream silence, caching of three blocks of audio, and more. Read more

Linux 4.18 RC3

  • Linux 4.18-rc3
    I'm back at home, over jetlag, and back to the usual "Sunday afternoon" release schedule. So there it is, in all the usual places. And things look fairly normal - a bit over a third is drivers (various parts: input, usb, sound, gpu, mtd, networking, ...), with the rest being arch updates (arm/arm64 - dts files dominating, microblaze, powerpc, x86), filesystems (xfs, some btrfs, some minor core vfs), networking, documentation updates and tooling. The shortlog is appended, nothing really stands out that much. Mostly it really is just one- and few-liners spread out all over. Go forth and test. Linus PS. And on a personal note - it so happens that today is the 15th anniversary of me working for the Linux Foundation (née OSDL). How time flies.
  • Linux 4.18-rc3 Kernel Released
    Linus Torvalds is back to his regular release timing for new Linux 4.18 kernel release candidates. Linux 4.18-rc3 is now available as the latest weekly test release.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6