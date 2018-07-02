First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by the Linux 4.17 Kernel Is Here If you’re looking to install the lightweight Arch Linux operating system on your personal computer bundled with the Linux 4.17 kernel, you now can with July 2018’s ISO snapshot. The Arch Linux 2018.07.01 ISO snapshot is now available for download, and it’s the first to ship with the latest Linux 4.17 kernel series. In fact, the ISO image is bundled with the most recent point release, Linux kernel 4.17.3, which was released on Monday. Being a rolling release operating system, Arch Linux received the Linux 4.17 kernel treatment a while ago, which means that all existing users were able to upgrade to it without having to download a new ISO snapshot and reinstall the operating system.

Graphics: Vulkan, RadeonSI, USB Type-C DisplayPort, Wayland, Mesa and OpenGL Vulkan 1.1.79 Released, Provides Definitions For Obsoleted & Deprecated Vulkan 1.1.79 is now the latest revision to this graphics/compute API. Like the recent Vulkan 1.1.7x revisions, there are no new extensions presented by v1.1.79 but mostly documentation clarifications and updates. Vulkan 1.1.79 includes an expanded glossary with words like obsoleted and deprecated now being covered in the Vulkan context, typo fixes, updated usage statements, and other mostly maintenance work.

RadeonSI Compute Shaders Now Supported By The Mesa Shader Cache While the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver has supported a shader cache going back to early 2017 for helping out Linux game load times and performance, OpenGL compute shaders up to now were not handled by this shader cache. Thanks to prolific AMD Mesa contributor Marek Olšák, his latest round of Mesa 18.2 patches in Git allow for compute shaders to be leveraged by this shader cache.

Linux Getting Driver For USB Type-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode The latest USB Type-C work for the Linux kernel adds support for alternate modes in order to begin offering USB Type-C DisplayPort alternate mode support. The USB Type-C interface offers an "Alternate Mode" extension for non-USB signaling and the biggest user of this alternate mode in the specification is allowing DisplayPort support. Besides DP, another alternate mode is the Thunderbolt 3 support. The DisplayPort Alt Mode supports 4K and even 8Kx4K video output, including multi-channel audio.

Screen sharing support in WebRTC for Wayland sessions Last time I wrote about possibility to share a screen of Plasma wayland session, using xdg-desktop-portal and our xdg-desktop-portal-kde backend implementation. Problem was that during that time, there was no application which would implement support for this, leaving my previous effort useless so far. Luckily, this should change pretty soon. I, together with my Red Hat collegues Tomáš Popela and Eike Rathke, have been working for past few weeks on bringing support for screen sharing on Wayland to web browsers. All modern browsers use WebRTC for all audio-video communication, including screen sharing, meaning that in a perfect world, just one implementation would be needed, which is not that exactly this case. Let’s go a bit into the details first.

Mesa now supports OpenGL 4.4 Compatibility Profile for radeonsi Good news for those of you using an AMD GPU, as Mesa with radeonsi now has support for compatibility profiles up to OpenGL 4.4. Why is it important to have this? To put it simply, there's a few games out there that required it and wouldn't run without it. It's another tick in the box for getting the best experience possible for those with an AMD GPU using open source graphics drivers on Linux.

Modern OpenGL New project, new version of OpenGL—4.5 will be my hard minimum this time. Sorry, macOS, you brought this on yourself.