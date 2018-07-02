Games Leftovers
Steam Linux Use For June 2018 Comes In At 0.52%
The Steam Survey numbers are now available for June 2018 and indicate at least on a percentage basis a small decline in the Linux gaming market-share.
While from April to May was a small increase for Linux gamers, that was not the case for June at least on a percentage basis. The figures just posted by Valve report a 0.05% drop, down to an overall Linux gaming marketshare as judged by this dominate game distribution service at 0.52%. Meanwhile the macOS numbers dropped a bit too (-0.14%) down to 2.93% and the Windows gaming market-share climbed to 96.52%.
The Steam Linux market share for June was 0.52%
Valve have put out another of their monthly Steam Hardware & Software Survey and it puts the Linux market share figure on Steam at 0.52%. In comparison the month before was at 0.57%.
The striking hidden object adventure game 'My Brother Rabbit' to release later this year with Linux support
Artifex Mundi have announced their next game, the beautifully drawn My Brother Rabbit [Steam, Official Site] will release sometime this "Fall" with Linux support. I'm not usually one for hidden object games, but the art is seriously beautiful.
Open-world game 'Project 5: Sightseer' just had a massive update adding in more NPCs, skills and more
Project 5: Sightseer [Steam] had me utterly hooked at the start, but after a while it fell a bit flat. Seems the developer really was hard at work to improve it dramatically as this latest update shows.
One of the main things, was that the world ended up feeling a little boring. There wasn't a lot to see, but that's changed. Now, you will come across many more NPCs. Some of them can be helpful, some can be aggresive pirates. They're also working on a proper trading interface, since NPCs can trade with you now too.
Sweet farming sim 'Farm Together' adds houses to build and decorate
Farm Together is probably one of the nicest farming games available on Linux and the recent updates have been rather nice.
Cute survival game 'MewnBase' has a refreshed UI and Thunder Storms
Survival horror 'Prototype Mansion - Used No Cover' sounds like an amusing retro throwback
NPC AI in Streets of Rogue has gained some new tricks
Adventure and strategy mix 'This Is the Police 2' to release August 2nd with Linux support
It's now official, This Is the Police 2 [Official Site] a mix of a story-driven adventure with elements of a strategy game is releasing August 2nd with Linux support.
The Humble DRM-Freedom Sale is live, plenty of Linux titles available
Humble have announced they're doing a DRM-Freedom Sale from now until July 9th and there's plenty of good Linux titles available.
First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by the Linux 4.17 Kernel Is Here
If you’re looking to install the lightweight Arch Linux operating system on your personal computer bundled with the Linux 4.17 kernel, you now can with July 2018’s ISO snapshot. The Arch Linux 2018.07.01 ISO snapshot is now available for download, and it’s the first to ship with the latest Linux 4.17 kernel series. In fact, the ISO image is bundled with the most recent point release, Linux kernel 4.17.3, which was released on Monday. Being a rolling release operating system, Arch Linux received the Linux 4.17 kernel treatment a while ago, which means that all existing users were able to upgrade to it without having to download a new ISO snapshot and reinstall the operating system.
Graphics: Vulkan, RadeonSI, USB Type-C DisplayPort, Wayland, Mesa and OpenGL
Games Leftovers
GNOME Desktop/GTK: fwupdate, LVFS and More
