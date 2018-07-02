First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by the Linux 4.17 Kernel Is Here
If you’re looking to install the lightweight Arch Linux operating system on your personal computer bundled with the Linux 4.17 kernel, you now can with July 2018’s ISO snapshot.
The Arch Linux 2018.07.01 ISO snapshot is now available for download, and it’s the first to ship with the latest Linux 4.17 kernel series. In fact, the ISO image is bundled with the most recent point release, Linux kernel 4.17.3, which was released on Monday.
Being a rolling release operating system, Arch Linux received the Linux 4.17 kernel treatment a while ago, which means that all existing users were able to upgrade to it without having to download a new ISO snapshot and reinstall the operating system.
Graphics: Vulkan, RadeonSI, USB Type-C DisplayPort, Wayland, Mesa and OpenGL
-
Vulkan 1.1.79 is now the latest revision to this graphics/compute API.
Like the recent Vulkan 1.1.7x revisions, there are no new extensions presented by v1.1.79 but mostly documentation clarifications and updates. Vulkan 1.1.79 includes an expanded glossary with words like obsoleted and deprecated now being covered in the Vulkan context, typo fixes, updated usage statements, and other mostly maintenance work.
-
While the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver has supported a shader cache going back to early 2017 for helping out Linux game load times and performance, OpenGL compute shaders up to now were not handled by this shader cache.
Thanks to prolific AMD Mesa contributor Marek Olšák, his latest round of Mesa 18.2 patches in Git allow for compute shaders to be leveraged by this shader cache.
-
The latest USB Type-C work for the Linux kernel adds support for alternate modes in order to begin offering USB Type-C DisplayPort alternate mode support.
The USB Type-C interface offers an "Alternate Mode" extension for non-USB signaling and the biggest user of this alternate mode in the specification is allowing DisplayPort support. Besides DP, another alternate mode is the Thunderbolt 3 support. The DisplayPort Alt Mode supports 4K and even 8Kx4K video output, including multi-channel audio.
-
Last time I wrote about possibility to share a screen of Plasma wayland session, using xdg-desktop-portal and our xdg-desktop-portal-kde backend implementation. Problem was that during that time, there was no application which would implement support for this, leaving my previous effort useless so far. Luckily, this should change pretty soon. I, together with my Red Hat collegues Tomáš Popela and Eike Rathke, have been working for past few weeks on bringing support for screen sharing on Wayland to web browsers. All modern browsers use WebRTC for all audio-video communication, including screen sharing, meaning that in a perfect world, just one implementation would be needed, which is not that exactly this case. Let’s go a bit into the details first.
-
Good news for those of you using an AMD GPU, as Mesa with radeonsi now has support for compatibility profiles up to OpenGL 4.4.
Why is it important to have this? To put it simply, there's a few games out there that required it and wouldn't run without it. It's another tick in the box for getting the best experience possible for those with an AMD GPU using open source graphics drivers on Linux.
-
New project, new version of OpenGL—4.5 will be my hard minimum this time. Sorry, macOS, you brought this on yourself.
Games Leftovers
-
The Steam Survey numbers are now available for June 2018 and indicate at least on a percentage basis a small decline in the Linux gaming market-share.
While from April to May was a small increase for Linux gamers, that was not the case for June at least on a percentage basis. The figures just posted by Valve report a 0.05% drop, down to an overall Linux gaming marketshare as judged by this dominate game distribution service at 0.52%. Meanwhile the macOS numbers dropped a bit too (-0.14%) down to 2.93% and the Windows gaming market-share climbed to 96.52%.
-
Valve have put out another of their monthly Steam Hardware & Software Survey and it puts the Linux market share figure on Steam at 0.52%. In comparison the month before was at 0.57%.
-
Artifex Mundi have announced their next game, the beautifully drawn My Brother Rabbit [Steam, Official Site] will release sometime this "Fall" with Linux support. I'm not usually one for hidden object games, but the art is seriously beautiful.
-
Project 5: Sightseer [Steam] had me utterly hooked at the start, but after a while it fell a bit flat. Seems the developer really was hard at work to improve it dramatically as this latest update shows.
One of the main things, was that the world ended up feeling a little boring. There wasn't a lot to see, but that's changed. Now, you will come across many more NPCs. Some of them can be helpful, some can be aggresive pirates. They're also working on a proper trading interface, since NPCs can trade with you now too.
-
Farm Together is probably one of the nicest farming games available on Linux and the recent updates have been rather nice.
-
It's now official, This Is the Police 2 [Official Site] a mix of a story-driven adventure with elements of a strategy game is releasing August 2nd with Linux support.
-
Humble have announced they're doing a DRM-Freedom Sale from now until July 9th and there's plenty of good Linux titles available.
GNOME Desktop/GTK: fwupdate, LVFS and More
-
If the title confuses you, you’re not the only one that’s been confused with the fwupdate and fwupd project names. The latter used the shared library of the former to schedule UEFI updates, with the former also providing the fwup.efi secure-boot signed binary that actually runs the capsule update for the latter.
-
We’ve just about to deploy another feature to the LVFS that might be interesting to some of you.
[...]
The LVFS administrator can now mark other vendors as “affiliates” of other vendors. This gives the ODM permission to upload firmware that is “owned” by the OEM on the LVFS, and that appears in the OEM embargo metadata. The OEM QA team is also able to edit the update description, move the firmware to testing and stable (or delete it entirely) as required. The ODM vendor account also doesn’t have to appear in the search results or the vendor table, making it hidden to all users except OEMs.
-
The previous in this series looked at runtimes and filesystem organization. Here, we’ll take a look at the flatpak sandbox and explore how the world looks to a running flatpak app.
[...]
But how does GTK+ find out that is being used inside a sandbox?
It looks for a file called .flatpak-info which flatpak places in the filesystem root of every sandbox. This file is not just a marker, it contains some useful information about the details of the sandbox setup, and is worth looking at. Some apps show information from here in their about dialog.
