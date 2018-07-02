today's leftovers
My first sysadmin mistake
Fortunately, I'd run rm * and not rm -rf * so I'd deleted only files. The subdirectories were still there. But that didn't make me feel any better.
Immediately, I went to my supervisor and told her what I'd done. She saw that I felt really dumb about my mistake, but I owned it. Despite the urgency, she took a few minutes to do some coaching with me. "You're not the first person to do this," she said. "What would someone else do in your situation?" That helped me calm down and focus. I started to think less about the stupid thing I had just done, and more about what I was going to do next.
I put together a simple strategy: Don't reboot the server. Use an identical system as a template, and re-create the /etc directory.
Finding IT Professionals With SDN Skills Remains a Struggle
With any major technology transition there is a gap between the time when the innovation is created and when there is a critical mass of IT professionals available with training and knowledge on how to deploy that state-of-the-art technology.
Although software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) technology has been around for quite some time, network engineers are still reluctant to adopt the technology.
Plus, there are many different technologies that make up the SDN/NFV ecosystem, which means there are a number of different technologies that require training, said Eric Hanselman, chief analyst for 451 Research. Without a dominant set of SDN and NFV technologies, network administrators are unsure what combination of technologies they need to master. And this comes at a time when network services are becoming more disaggregated, Hanselman noted.
Plus, most companies are conservative when making major changes to their networks because if something goes wrong there is the potential for a ‘blast radius,’ which could become a huge problem, Hanselman said. “The entire scope of the endeavor can be huge,” he added.
Further Independence for SUSE
If you’ve been keeping an eye on SUSE news, you’ll have seen that today we announced plans to partner with EQT, a development-focused growth investor with extensive experience in the software industry, in order to launch SUSE as a fully independent company. The completion of EQT’s acquisition of SUSE from Micro Focus is subject to Micro Focus shareholder and customary regulatory approvals and is expected to occur in early 2019.
SUSE Sold Off To Swedish Private Equity Fund
It was just shy of four years that SUSE was effectively acquired by Micro Focus as yet another changing of the guard for this long-standing German enterprise Linux distribution. Now today it's been announced that a Swedish private equity fund will be acquiring SUSE.
Red Hat Shares ― Red Hat Summit 2018 recap special edition
AudioKit’s free and open-source Synth One looks better than many paid-for iPad instruments
The AudioKit Synth One is a pro-level iPad synth that's completely free
The Legislative Disconnect Of The Meshed Society
What is the “meshed society”? It is people, joined together by the Internet, able to interact — to collaborate, to create, to transact and to relate directly with each other — without the need for another person to mediate or authorise. As we discover more and more ways to disintermediate our interactions, society is transformed: from a series of hubs with privileged interconnecting spokes intermediating supply to consumers at their tips, into a constantly shifting meshed “adhocracy” of temporary connections, transactions and relationships of varying length. In the adhocracy, individuals play the roles of user, repurposer, maker, buyer, investor and collaborator in a constantly changing spectrum of combinations.
[...]
Over the last decade various legislative assemblies have built regulations in response to the Internet. I have been struck by the absence of any voice within the legislative process itself that speaks for my needs as an individual citizen in the meshed society of the 21st century. The Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA), the Digital Economy Act (DEA), the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade agreement (ACTA), the Communications Data Bill (CDB), the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP), the 2018 Copyright Directive — all appeared apparently from nowhere replete with terms that poison the Internet collaboration of creator-consumer citizens who are unable to fully participate in the lawmaking process.
Reps. Khanna and Ratcliffe: It’s Time to Modernize Government Websites
The low scores resulted from a range of user issues, including the inability to get information, complete transactions, or schedule appointments with ease.
First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by the Linux 4.17 Kernel Is Here
If you’re looking to install the lightweight Arch Linux operating system on your personal computer bundled with the Linux 4.17 kernel, you now can with July 2018’s ISO snapshot. The Arch Linux 2018.07.01 ISO snapshot is now available for download, and it’s the first to ship with the latest Linux 4.17 kernel series. In fact, the ISO image is bundled with the most recent point release, Linux kernel 4.17.3, which was released on Monday. Being a rolling release operating system, Arch Linux received the Linux 4.17 kernel treatment a while ago, which means that all existing users were able to upgrade to it without having to download a new ISO snapshot and reinstall the operating system.
Graphics: Vulkan, RadeonSI, USB Type-C DisplayPort, Wayland, Mesa and OpenGL
Games Leftovers
GNOME Desktop/GTK: fwupdate, LVFS and More
