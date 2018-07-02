Language Selection

today's leftovers

Monday 2nd of July 2018
Misc
  • My first sysadmin mistake

    Fortunately, I'd run rm * and not rm -rf * so I'd deleted only files. The subdirectories were still there. But that didn't make me feel any better.

    Immediately, I went to my supervisor and told her what I'd done. She saw that I felt really dumb about my mistake, but I owned it. Despite the urgency, she took a few minutes to do some coaching with me. "You're not the first person to do this," she said. "What would someone else do in your situation?" That helped me calm down and focus. I started to think less about the stupid thing I had just done, and more about what I was going to do next.

    I put together a simple strategy: Don't reboot the server. Use an identical system as a template, and re-create the /etc directory.

  • Finding IT Professionals With SDN Skills Remains a Struggle

    With any major technology transition there is a gap between the time when the innovation is created and when there is a critical mass of IT professionals available with training and knowledge on how to deploy that state-of-the-art technology.

    Although software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) technology has been around for quite some time, network engineers are still reluctant to adopt the technology.

    Plus, there are many different technologies that make up the SDN/NFV ecosystem, which means there are a number of different technologies that require training, said Eric Hanselman, chief analyst for 451 Research. Without a dominant set of SDN and NFV technologies, network administrators are unsure what combination of technologies they need to master. And this comes at a time when network services are becoming more disaggregated, Hanselman noted.

    Plus, most companies are conservative when making major changes to their networks because if something goes wrong there is the potential for a ‘blast radius,’ which could become a huge problem, Hanselman said. “The entire scope of the endeavor can be huge,” he added.

  • Further Independence for SUSE

    If you’ve been keeping an eye on SUSE news, you’ll have seen that today we announced plans to partner with EQT, a development-focused growth investor with extensive experience in the software industry, in order to launch SUSE as a fully independent company. The completion of EQT’s acquisition of SUSE from Micro Focus is subject to Micro Focus shareholder and customary regulatory approvals and is expected to occur in early 2019.

  • SUSE Sold Off To Swedish Private Equity Fund

    It was just shy of four years that SUSE was effectively acquired by Micro Focus as yet another changing of the guard for this long-standing German enterprise Linux distribution. Now today it's been announced that a Swedish private equity fund will be acquiring SUSE.

  • Red Hat Shares ― Red Hat Summit 2018 recap special edition
  • AudioKit’s free and open-source Synth One looks better than many paid-for iPad instruments
  • The AudioKit Synth One is a pro-level iPad synth that’s completely free [Ed: It says "free and open-source", but it means gratis, not libre, and one needs a proprietary OS with built-in DRM to run the darn thing.]
  • The Legislative Disconnect Of The Meshed Society

    What is the “meshed society”? It is people, joined together by the Internet, able to interact — to collaborate, to create, to transact and to relate directly with each other — without the need for another person to mediate or authorise. As we discover more and more ways to disintermediate our interactions, society is transformed: from a series of hubs with privileged interconnecting spokes intermediating supply to consumers at their tips, into a constantly shifting meshed “adhocracy” of temporary connections, transactions and relationships of varying length. In the adhocracy, individuals play the roles of user, repurposer, maker, buyer, investor and collaborator in a constantly changing spectrum of combinations.

    [...]

    Over the last decade various legislative assemblies have built regulations in response to the Internet. I have been struck by the absence of any voice within the legislative process itself that speaks for my needs as an individual citizen in the meshed society of the 21st century. The Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA), the Digital Economy Act (DEA), the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade agreement (ACTA), the Communications Data Bill (CDB), the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP), the 2018 Copyright Directive — all appeared apparently from nowhere replete with terms that poison the Internet collaboration of creator-consumer citizens who are unable to fully participate in the lawmaking process.

  • Reps. Khanna and Ratcliffe: It’s Time to Modernize Government Websites

     

    The low scores resulted from a range of user issues, including the inability to get information, complete transactions, or schedule appointments with ease.

First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by the Linux 4.17 Kernel Is Here

If you’re looking to install the lightweight Arch Linux operating system on your personal computer bundled with the Linux 4.17 kernel, you now can with July 2018’s ISO snapshot. The Arch Linux 2018.07.01 ISO snapshot is now available for download, and it’s the first to ship with the latest Linux 4.17 kernel series. In fact, the ISO image is bundled with the most recent point release, Linux kernel 4.17.3, which was released on Monday. Being a rolling release operating system, Arch Linux received the Linux 4.17 kernel treatment a while ago, which means that all existing users were able to upgrade to it without having to download a new ISO snapshot and reinstall the operating system. Read more

Graphics: Vulkan, RadeonSI, USB Type-C DisplayPort, Wayland, Mesa and OpenGL

  • Vulkan 1.1.79 Released, Provides Definitions For Obsoleted & Deprecated
    Vulkan 1.1.79 is now the latest revision to this graphics/compute API. Like the recent Vulkan 1.1.7x revisions, there are no new extensions presented by v1.1.79 but mostly documentation clarifications and updates. Vulkan 1.1.79 includes an expanded glossary with words like obsoleted and deprecated now being covered in the Vulkan context, typo fixes, updated usage statements, and other mostly maintenance work.
  • RadeonSI Compute Shaders Now Supported By The Mesa Shader Cache
    While the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver has supported a shader cache going back to early 2017 for helping out Linux game load times and performance, OpenGL compute shaders up to now were not handled by this shader cache. Thanks to prolific AMD Mesa contributor Marek Olšák, his latest round of Mesa 18.2 patches in Git allow for compute shaders to be leveraged by this shader cache.
  • Linux Getting Driver For USB Type-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode
    The latest USB Type-C work for the Linux kernel adds support for alternate modes in order to begin offering USB Type-C DisplayPort alternate mode support. The USB Type-C interface offers an "Alternate Mode" extension for non-USB signaling and the biggest user of this alternate mode in the specification is allowing DisplayPort support. Besides DP, another alternate mode is the Thunderbolt 3 support. The DisplayPort Alt Mode supports 4K and even 8Kx4K video output, including multi-channel audio.
  • Screen sharing support in WebRTC for Wayland sessions
    Last time I wrote about possibility to share a screen of Plasma wayland session, using xdg-desktop-portal and our xdg-desktop-portal-kde backend implementation. Problem was that during that time, there was no application which would implement support for this, leaving my previous effort useless so far. Luckily, this should change pretty soon. I, together with my Red Hat collegues Tomáš Popela and Eike Rathke, have been working for past few weeks on bringing support for screen sharing on Wayland to web browsers. All modern browsers use WebRTC for all audio-video communication, including screen sharing, meaning that in a perfect world, just one implementation would be needed, which is not that exactly this case. Let’s go a bit into the details first.
  • Mesa now supports OpenGL 4.4 Compatibility Profile for radeonsi
    Good news for those of you using an AMD GPU, as Mesa with radeonsi now has support for compatibility profiles up to OpenGL 4.4. Why is it important to have this? To put it simply, there's a few games out there that required it and wouldn't run without it. It's another tick in the box for getting the best experience possible for those with an AMD GPU using open source graphics drivers on Linux.
  • Modern OpenGL
    New project, new version of OpenGL—4.5 will be my hard minimum this time. Sorry, macOS, you brought this on yourself.

Games Leftovers

GNOME Desktop/GTK: fwupdate, LVFS and More

  • fwupdate is {nearly} dead; long live fwupd
    If the title confuses you, you’re not the only one that’s been confused with the fwupdate and fwupd project names. The latter used the shared library of the former to schedule UEFI updates, with the former also providing the fwup.efi secure-boot signed binary that actually runs the capsule update for the latter.
  • Affiliated Vendors on the LVFS
    We’ve just about to deploy another feature to the LVFS that might be interesting to some of you. [...] The LVFS administrator can now mark other vendors as “affiliates” of other vendors. This gives the ODM permission to upload firmware that is “owned” by the OEM on the LVFS, and that appears in the OEM embargo metadata. The OEM QA team is also able to edit the update description, move the firmware to testing and stable (or delete it entirely) as required. The ODM vendor account also doesn’t have to appear in the search results or the vendor table, making it hidden to all users except OEMs.
  • Felipe Borges: Attending GUADEC!
  • Flatpak in detail, part 3
    The previous in this series looked at runtimes and filesystem organization. Here, we’ll take a look at the flatpak sandbox and explore how the world looks to a running flatpak app. [...] But how does GTK+ find out that is being used inside a sandbox? It looks for a file called .flatpak-info which flatpak places in the filesystem root of every sandbox. This file is not just a marker, it contains some useful information about the details of the sandbox setup, and is worth looking at. Some apps show information from here in their about dialog.

