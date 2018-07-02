Language Selection

Canonical/Ubuntu: Supporting Wayland Extensions on Mir Servers and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter

Tuesday 3rd of July 2018
Ubuntu
  • Supporting Wayland extensions on Mir servers

    Within the Mir team we’ve been discussing a number of extensions to support different uses of Mir.

    These are some notes for discussion about the way in which these extensions should be managed. (Not about any specific extensions.)

  • Mir Developers Ponder Their Approach For Supporting More Wayland Extensions

    Fresh from the Mir 0.32 release, Canonical developers working on the Mir display server are settling on their approach to supporting more Wayland extensions.

    Alan Griffiths and the other Mir developers are interested in supporting more Wayland extensions to suit to the different Mir use-cases from desktop shells to IoT. But given the range of Wayland extensions and some of them being catered towards particular use-cases (such as XDG-Shell for desktop systems), they are not planning to enable all new to-be-supported extensions by default.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 534

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 534 for the week of June 24 – 30, 2018. The full version of this issue is available here.

More in Tux Machines

Graphics: Intel and AMD

  • Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Now Supports Automatic On-Disk Shader Cache
    It's been a busy day for the Intel "ANV" open-source Linux Vulkan driver as besides new (NIR) optimizations, they also enabled support for the on-disk shader cache. With the Vulkan graphics API, exposed to the game engine / application is support for pipeline caching. But unfortunately not all Vulkan-enabled software makes use of the caching support. For those that don't, the Intel ANV driver now supports the on-disk shader cache similar to the recent addition to the Intel i965 OpenGL driver.
  • AMDVLK Driver Updated With New Extensions & More, SPVGEN Now Public
    It had been over three weeks since AMD last pushed out the latest open-source code to the AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver, but that changed today with the latest XGL/LLPC/PAL code updates along with making public their SPVGEN library. There was a three week absence of AMD pushing out new AMDVLK component updates to their GitHub repository, presumably due to summer holidays, but today a fresh (and large) batch of changes were committed.
  • Intel NIR Optimizations Land In Mesa 18.2 That Help Skyrim With DXVK
    A few days back I wrote about some Intel open-source Vulkan "ANV" driver optimizations that really help the Skyrim game under DXVK with Wine to allow for a playable experience with Intel onboard graphics. Those patches have now been merged into Mesa 18.2.

Benchmarks Of The Liquorix Linux 4.17 Kernel

It's been a while since last benchmarking the Liquorix kernel that is a modified version of the Linux kernel. Liquorix was recently updated against Linux 4.17 and a premium patron requested some fresh benchmark results. Liquorix for those out of the loop is a configured and patched kernel intended to deliver an optimal experience for desktop, multimedia, and gaming workloads. Liquorix makes use of Zen interactive tuning, the MuQSS process scheduler (formerly BFS), hard kernel preemption, BFQ, minimal debugging options, and various other changes. Liquorix is designed to be trivially installed on Debian and Ubuntu systems via APT/PPA repositories. Read more

NetBSD 8.0 Release Candidate 2

The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 8.0 RC 2, the second (and hopefully final) release candidate for the upcoming NetBSD 8.0 release. Unfortunately the first release candidate did not hold up in our extensive testing (also know as eating our own dog food): many NetBSD.org servers/machines were updated to it and worked fine, but the auto build cluster, where we produce our binaries, did not work well. The issue was tracked down to a driver bug (Intel 10 GBit ethernet), only showing up in certain configurations, and it has been fixed now. Other security events, like the new FPU related exploit on some Intel CPUs, caused further kernel changes, so we are not going to release NetBSD 8.0 directly, but instead provide this new release candidate for additional testing. Read more Also: NetBSD 8.0 RC2 Released With Eager FPU Security Fix, Other Fixes

