Canonical/Ubuntu: Supporting Wayland Extensions on Mir Servers and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
-
Supporting Wayland extensions on Mir servers
Within the Mir team we’ve been discussing a number of extensions to support different uses of Mir.
These are some notes for discussion about the way in which these extensions should be managed. (Not about any specific extensions.)
-
Mir Developers Ponder Their Approach For Supporting More Wayland Extensions
Fresh from the Mir 0.32 release, Canonical developers working on the Mir display server are settling on their approach to supporting more Wayland extensions.
Alan Griffiths and the other Mir developers are interested in supporting more Wayland extensions to suit to the different Mir use-cases from desktop shells to IoT. But given the range of Wayland extensions and some of them being catered towards particular use-cases (such as XDG-Shell for desktop systems), they are not planning to enable all new to-be-supported extensions by default.
-
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 534
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 534 for the week of June 24 – 30, 2018. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
