Graphics: Intel and AMD
Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Now Supports Automatic On-Disk Shader Cache
It's been a busy day for the Intel "ANV" open-source Linux Vulkan driver as besides new (NIR) optimizations, they also enabled support for the on-disk shader cache.
With the Vulkan graphics API, exposed to the game engine / application is support for pipeline caching. But unfortunately not all Vulkan-enabled software makes use of the caching support. For those that don't, the Intel ANV driver now supports the on-disk shader cache similar to the recent addition to the Intel i965 OpenGL driver.
AMDVLK Driver Updated With New Extensions & More, SPVGEN Now Public
It had been over three weeks since AMD last pushed out the latest open-source code to the AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver, but that changed today with the latest XGL/LLPC/PAL code updates along with making public their SPVGEN library.
There was a three week absence of AMD pushing out new AMDVLK component updates to their GitHub repository, presumably due to summer holidays, but today a fresh (and large) batch of changes were committed.
Intel NIR Optimizations Land In Mesa 18.2 That Help Skyrim With DXVK
A few days back I wrote about some Intel open-source Vulkan "ANV" driver optimizations that really help the Skyrim game under DXVK with Wine to allow for a playable experience with Intel onboard graphics. Those patches have now been merged into Mesa 18.2.
