Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat Making Progress On KDE/GNOME Wayland Screen-Sharing With WebRTC
Jan Grulich and other developers at Red Hat have been making progress on screen-sharing support using WebRTC as found within web-browsers like Firefox and Chrome. With their experimental work, Wayland screen-sharing is working both for GNOME Shell and KDE Plasma.
Grulich provided an update on this recent Red Hat project for WebRTC screen-sharing that works on Wayland. This support relies upon their existing Wayland-based screen-sharing/remote-desktop work via PipeWire and the XDG Desktop Portal.
PPC64 To Be Discontinued In Fedora 29, Favoring PPC64LE For POWER
Fedora is planning to discontinue the POWER PPC64 architecture support within their Linux distribution as far as the big endian flavor is concerned. But PPC64LE (little endian) is where they will exclusively focus their POWER architecture attention.
Fedora's PPC64 (big endian) architecture has already been in a maintenance-only mode for several releases, but now with it becoming harder to maintain, they will be discontinuing it entirely.
Graphics: Intel and AMD
Benchmarks Of The Liquorix Linux 4.17 Kernel
It's been a while since last benchmarking the Liquorix kernel that is a modified version of the Linux kernel. Liquorix was recently updated against Linux 4.17 and a premium patron requested some fresh benchmark results. Liquorix for those out of the loop is a configured and patched kernel intended to deliver an optimal experience for desktop, multimedia, and gaming workloads. Liquorix makes use of Zen interactive tuning, the MuQSS process scheduler (formerly BFS), hard kernel preemption, BFQ, minimal debugging options, and various other changes. Liquorix is designed to be trivially installed on Debian and Ubuntu systems via APT/PPA repositories.
NetBSD 8.0 Release Candidate 2
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 8.0 RC 2, the second (and hopefully final) release candidate for the upcoming NetBSD 8.0 release. Unfortunately the first release candidate did not hold up in our extensive testing (also know as eating our own dog food): many NetBSD.org servers/machines were updated to it and worked fine, but the auto build cluster, where we produce our binaries, did not work well. The issue was tracked down to a driver bug (Intel 10 GBit ethernet), only showing up in certain configurations, and it has been fixed now. Other security events, like the new FPU related exploit on some Intel CPUs, caused further kernel changes, so we are not going to release NetBSD 8.0 directly, but instead provide this new release candidate for additional testing. Also: NetBSD 8.0 RC2 Released With Eager FPU Security Fix, Other Fixes
Canonical/Ubuntu: Supporting Wayland Extensions on Mir Servers and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
