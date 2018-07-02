Security Leftovers
Reproducible Builds: Weekly report #166
A Malware is Allegedly Creeping in on Linux Systems and it’s Aggressive
Linux systems have been under attack by different kinds of malware and worms in the past including the famous one Mirai which literally means Japanese future. Mirai was developed by three American students and was considered deadly for Linux. Only recently, a new kind of a worm is roaming around and gradually creeping in on the systems of Linux and is being considered quite aggressive by malware experts. Although, the information and facts surrounding this new addition to Linux’s worm family is still vague, some authentic news from a twitter user has arrived.
Linux targeted by illicit cryptocurrency miners
Illicit cryptocurrency mining, also known as cryptojacking, continues to gain momentum, with 98.8% of common Linux/Downloader malware variants in the first quarter of 2018 designed to deliver a Linux-based cryptocurrency miner.
Cryptocurrency mining malware is on the rise – and its finding its way into corporate networks
Malicious software that engages in cryptocurrency mining on unsuspecting users’ computers is on the rise. Furthermore, such cryptocurrency mining malware is increasingly finding its way into corporate networks, according to WatchGuard Technologies.
Over Two Million Cryptocurrency Addresses Tracked by Clipboard Hijacking Malware
Since it relies on manipulation of a specific DLL, it’s doubtful that this would cause issues for GNU/Linux installations either. No one has yet commented on whether the use of Wine would at all influence the security profile for Unix users.
Graphics: Intel and AMD
Benchmarks Of The Liquorix Linux 4.17 Kernel
It's been a while since last benchmarking the Liquorix kernel that is a modified version of the Linux kernel. Liquorix was recently updated against Linux 4.17 and a premium patron requested some fresh benchmark results. Liquorix for those out of the loop is a configured and patched kernel intended to deliver an optimal experience for desktop, multimedia, and gaming workloads. Liquorix makes use of Zen interactive tuning, the MuQSS process scheduler (formerly BFS), hard kernel preemption, BFQ, minimal debugging options, and various other changes. Liquorix is designed to be trivially installed on Debian and Ubuntu systems via APT/PPA repositories.
NetBSD 8.0 Release Candidate 2
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 8.0 RC 2, the second (and hopefully final) release candidate for the upcoming NetBSD 8.0 release. Unfortunately the first release candidate did not hold up in our extensive testing (also know as eating our own dog food): many NetBSD.org servers/machines were updated to it and worked fine, but the auto build cluster, where we produce our binaries, did not work well. The issue was tracked down to a driver bug (Intel 10 GBit ethernet), only showing up in certain configurations, and it has been fixed now. Other security events, like the new FPU related exploit on some Intel CPUs, caused further kernel changes, so we are not going to release NetBSD 8.0 directly, but instead provide this new release candidate for additional testing. Also: NetBSD 8.0 RC2 Released With Eager FPU Security Fix, Other Fixes
Canonical/Ubuntu: Supporting Wayland Extensions on Mir Servers and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
