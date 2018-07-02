Games: The Coma: Recut, Grand Pigeon's Duty, Godot, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Parkitect
Survival horror adventure 'The Coma: Recut' now has a Linux build on GOG
Great news for GOG lovers, as they've just recently added the Linux version of the survival horror adventure The Coma: Recut.
Originally released in beta form for Linux gamers back in October last year, it seemed to be silently released for everyone on Steam at some point. As sometimes happens, it takes GOG a little longer, but it comes with the bonus of GOG themselves testing it and packaging it.
Grand Pigeon's Duty, a short & ridiculous adventure game about Pigeons
Grand Pigeon's Duty is a short casual adventure game about Pigeons and it looks like there's a lot of poop. Originally released back in 2016, it seems they decided to update it this month along with a Linux build of the game.
Open source game engine 'Godot Engine' to get an impressive third-person shooter demo
The lead developer of the open source game engine 'Godot Engine' [Official Site] has shown off a video of an upcoming third-person shooter demo and it's impressive.
Naturally, this new demo should enable plenty of people to learn from as it will come with Godot Engine 3.1 due out sometime soon.
The impressive looking RPG 'Pathfinder: Kingmaker' to release in August with Linux support
It's been quite some time since we wrote about the RPG Pathfinder: Kingmaker [Official Site], as it turns out it's releasing next month.
Funded on Kickstarter back in 2017 thanks to over 18,000 people, Linux support was a stretch-goal that was thankfully hit. It's not one we've really kept up with here, but it does look impressive.
Parkitect beta 8 adds in new rides, new sound effects and more
