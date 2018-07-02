Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of July 2018 02:54:38 PM

Yet another notable change proposal for Fedora 29 is to "remove excessive linking", which could help program start-up times, but may be too late for happening with the current Fedora Linux release cycle.

This change proposal is about always passing the "--as-needed" flag by default to the linker as part of the LDFLAGS. The "--as-needed" flag informs the linker to only link the libraries containing symbols used by the executable/library being linked. If a library trying to be linked against a binary isn't used, it won't end up being linked, which could be helpful particularly for large frameworks.