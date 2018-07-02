Language Selection

Admin and Command Line Tools

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of July 2018 03:36:57 PM Filed under
Software
  • 10 killer tools for the admin in a hurry

    Administering networks and systems can get very stressful when the workload piles up. Nobody really appreciates how long anything takes, and everyone wants their specific thing done yesterday.

    So it's no wonder so many of us are drawn to the open source spirit of figuring out what works and sharing it with everyone. Because, when deadlines are looming, and there just aren't enough hours in the day, it really helps if you can just find free answers you can implement immediately.

    So, without further ado, here's my Swiss Army Knife of stuff to get you out of the office before dinner time.

  • DomTerm – A terminal Emulator and Console for Linux
  • cTOP – A Command Line Based Linux Containers Monitoring Tool

    Docker is a software that allows operating-system-level virtualization also known as containerization.

    It uses the resource isolation features of the Linux kernel such as cgroups and kernel namespaces, and others to allows independent containers to run within a single Linux instance.

    Docker provides a way to run applications securely isolated in a container, packaged with all its dependencies and libraries.

    Recent days Linux containers are famous, even most of us already working on it and few of us start learning about it.

    We have already covered article about the famous GUI (Graphical User Interface) tools such as Portainer & Rancher. This will help us to manage containers through GUI.

Benchmarking The Performance Impact Of Speculative Store Bypass Disable For Spectre V4 On Intel Core i7

In late May Spectre V4 was made public and coinciding with the public reveal was the Linux kernel patches for the Speculative Store Bypass Disable (SSBD) mode for mitigating this latest side-channel attack. For SSBD on Intel CPUs, updated microcode is required and those patched microcode files are now being delivered down through new BIOS updates from motherboard vendors. In recent days with seeing ASUS motherboards get the updated supported, I decided to run some initial Core i7 Coffeelake benchmarks with/without the SSBD support being enabled in the Linux kernel. Read more

Google Peering – 10 Times Faster Internet

Before we talk about Google Peering, Google owns the smartphone market and this has led to the popularity of all of its services such as Google Drive, Youtube, Play Store etc. Since we spend significant time on these services it would be really great if we could get uninterrupted speeds on these web services. Read more

Stable kernels 4.17.4, 4.14.53, 4.9.111, 4.4.139 and 3.18.114

