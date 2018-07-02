Admin and Command Line Tools
10 killer tools for the admin in a hurry
Administering networks and systems can get very stressful when the workload piles up. Nobody really appreciates how long anything takes, and everyone wants their specific thing done yesterday.
So it's no wonder so many of us are drawn to the open source spirit of figuring out what works and sharing it with everyone. Because, when deadlines are looming, and there just aren't enough hours in the day, it really helps if you can just find free answers you can implement immediately.
So, without further ado, here's my Swiss Army Knife of stuff to get you out of the office before dinner time.
DomTerm – A terminal Emulator and Console for Linux
cTOP – A Command Line Based Linux Containers Monitoring Tool
Docker is a software that allows operating-system-level virtualization also known as containerization.
It uses the resource isolation features of the Linux kernel such as cgroups and kernel namespaces, and others to allows independent containers to run within a single Linux instance.
Docker provides a way to run applications securely isolated in a container, packaged with all its dependencies and libraries.
Recent days Linux containers are famous, even most of us already working on it and few of us start learning about it.
We have already covered article about the famous GUI (Graphical User Interface) tools such as Portainer & Rancher. This will help us to manage containers through GUI.
