You can't use Timeshift over a network or with an attached drive that uses FAT or NTFS file systems. Since I back up everything and the kitchen sink to generic Network Attached Storage (NAS) drives, which are usually formatted with FAT, that's a problem. Still, Timeshift's a useful trick to have in your Mint bag of toys.

The Nemo file manager has also been given a kick in the pants when it comes to speed. It's faster at showing directory contents and while moving files to network and USB drives. Searching in Nemo is also much faster. If there are searches you do all the time, you can also save the search, and it will run much faster the next time you run it.