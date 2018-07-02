Language Selection

Ubuntu Derivatives: Xubuntu, Mint and Ubuntu Studio

  • Xubuntu 18.10 Is Landing More Xfce 4.13 Components

    Sean Davis of the Xubuntu project has provided a status update about the ongoing work by this Xfce-focused spin of Ubuntu Linux.

    Now being past the Xubuntu 18.04 LTS release, work is ongoing for Xubuntu 18.10 and with it being a non-LTS cycle they will be a bit more liberal about updates. In particular, some Xfce 4.13 components are being incorporated.

  • ​The Linux Mint desktop continues to lead the rest

    You can't use Timeshift over a network or with an attached drive that uses FAT or NTFS file systems. Since I back up everything and the kitchen sink to generic Network Attached Storage (NAS) drives, which are usually formatted with FAT, that's a problem. Still, Timeshift's a useful trick to have in your Mint bag of toys.

    The Nemo file manager has also been given a kick in the pants when it comes to speed. It's faster at showing directory contents and while moving files to network and USB drives. Searching in Nemo is also much faster. If there are searches you do all the time, you can also save the search, and it will run much faster the next time you run it.

  • Ubuntu Studio Have Released a Free Guide to Audio Production on Linux

    Anyone looking to get started with audio and music production on Ubuntu Studio now have an excellent guide to assist them.

    The Ubuntu Studio Audio Handbook is comprehensive (and totally free) guide to digital recording and audio production on Ubuntu Linux.

    The guide is pitched at amateur and semi-professional audio enthusiasts and covers music making and audio production on Ubuntu Studio using freely available software.

    Don’t let the fact that the guide is aimed at users of Ubuntu Studio put you off, either.

Benchmarking The Performance Impact Of Speculative Store Bypass Disable For Spectre V4 On Intel Core i7

In late May Spectre V4 was made public and coinciding with the public reveal was the Linux kernel patches for the Speculative Store Bypass Disable (SSBD) mode for mitigating this latest side-channel attack. For SSBD on Intel CPUs, updated microcode is required and those patched microcode files are now being delivered down through new BIOS updates from motherboard vendors. In recent days with seeing ASUS motherboards get the updated supported, I decided to run some initial Core i7 Coffeelake benchmarks with/without the SSBD support being enabled in the Linux kernel. Read more

Google Peering – 10 Times Faster Internet

Before we talk about Google Peering, Google owns the smartphone market and this has led to the popularity of all of its services such as Google Drive, Youtube, Play Store etc. Since we spend significant time on these services it would be really great if we could get uninterrupted speeds on these web services. Read more

Stable kernels 4.17.4, 4.14.53, 4.9.111, 4.4.139 and 3.18.114

