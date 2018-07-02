Ubuntu Derivatives: Xubuntu, Mint and Ubuntu Studio
-
Xubuntu 18.10 Is Landing More Xfce 4.13 Components
Sean Davis of the Xubuntu project has provided a status update about the ongoing work by this Xfce-focused spin of Ubuntu Linux.
Now being past the Xubuntu 18.04 LTS release, work is ongoing for Xubuntu 18.10 and with it being a non-LTS cycle they will be a bit more liberal about updates. In particular, some Xfce 4.13 components are being incorporated.
-
The Linux Mint desktop continues to lead the rest
You can't use Timeshift over a network or with an attached drive that uses FAT or NTFS file systems. Since I back up everything and the kitchen sink to generic Network Attached Storage (NAS) drives, which are usually formatted with FAT, that's a problem. Still, Timeshift's a useful trick to have in your Mint bag of toys.
The Nemo file manager has also been given a kick in the pants when it comes to speed. It's faster at showing directory contents and while moving files to network and USB drives. Searching in Nemo is also much faster. If there are searches you do all the time, you can also save the search, and it will run much faster the next time you run it.
-
Ubuntu Studio Have Released a Free Guide to Audio Production on Linux
Anyone looking to get started with audio and music production on Ubuntu Studio now have an excellent guide to assist them.
The Ubuntu Studio Audio Handbook is comprehensive (and totally free) guide to digital recording and audio production on Ubuntu Linux.
The guide is pitched at amateur and semi-professional audio enthusiasts and covers music making and audio production on Ubuntu Studio using freely available software.
Don’t let the fact that the guide is aimed at users of Ubuntu Studio put you off, either.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 639 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
9 hours 30 min ago
17 hours 24 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago
2 days 16 hours ago
3 days 12 min ago
3 days 18 min ago
3 days 21 min ago