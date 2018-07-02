Hacker Boards
-
Renegade Elite Mini PC Board Counters Raspberry Pi 3 With 4K Streaming And Hexa-Core CPU
A new device called the Renegade Elite (ROC-RK3399-PC) has surfaced as a competitor to the Raspberry Pi 3 that is packing in much higher specifications and can stream 4K video. The Renegade Elite is made by Libre Computer and will soon surface for pre-order on Indiegogo.
-
Raspberry Pi's 'app store' lands with new Raspbian OS update
The latest version of Raspbian, the Raspberry Pi's official OS, introduces a new set-up wizard to help beginners easily get over the first few hurdles after buying one of the $35 developer boards.
The new version of Raspbian also introduces an equivalent of the App Store that recommends software that users can choose to install, alongside apps already bundled with Raspbian.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 624 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
9 hours 30 min ago
17 hours 24 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago
2 days 16 hours ago
3 days 12 min ago
3 days 18 min ago
3 days 21 min ago