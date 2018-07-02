Linux Kernel Latest on Performance and SCSI
Some Early Tests Of Linux 4.18 On AMD EPYC
With the Linux 4.18 kernel development settling nicely, I've been ramping up tests lately on the Linux Git state. For those curious, here are some fresh benchmarks using the current AMD flagship EPYC processor of Linux 4.16, 4.17, and 4.18 Git.
Via the Phoronix Test Suite I ran some fresh Linux 4.16 vs. 4.17 vs. 4.18 Git benchmarks on the AMD EPYC 7601 housed within the wonderful Tyan 2U server platform.
The Linux Kernel May Soon Default To SCSI MQ Mode
It looks like the Linux kernel's SCSI code may soon switch away from its legacy code-path to the multi-queue (MQ) code by default.
The SCSI multi-queue code has been in the works for a few years as enabling the block multi-queue (blk-mq) code for SCSI drivers for better scalability. The SCSI MQ support has been part of the mainline kernel for a few years now but has been disabled by default that requires either changing the kernel configuration or booting with the scsi_mod.use_blk_mq=Y parameter.
