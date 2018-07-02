Language Selection

Linux Kernel Latest on Performance and SCSI

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of July 2018 04:23:48 PM
Linux
  • Some Early Tests Of Linux 4.18 On AMD EPYC

    With the Linux 4.18 kernel development settling nicely, I've been ramping up tests lately on the Linux Git state. For those curious, here are some fresh benchmarks using the current AMD flagship EPYC processor of Linux 4.16, 4.17, and 4.18 Git.

    Via the Phoronix Test Suite I ran some fresh Linux 4.16 vs. 4.17 vs. 4.18 Git benchmarks on the AMD EPYC 7601 housed within the wonderful Tyan 2U server platform.

  • The Linux Kernel May Soon Default To SCSI MQ Mode

    It looks like the Linux kernel's SCSI code may soon switch away from its legacy code-path to the multi-queue (MQ) code by default.

    The SCSI multi-queue code has been in the works for a few years as enabling the block multi-queue (blk-mq) code for SCSI drivers for better scalability. The SCSI MQ support has been part of the mainline kernel for a few years now but has been disabled by default that requires either changing the kernel configuration or booting with the scsi_mod.use_blk_mq=Y parameter.

Benchmarking The Performance Impact Of Speculative Store Bypass Disable For Spectre V4 On Intel Core i7

In late May Spectre V4 was made public and coinciding with the public reveal was the Linux kernel patches for the Speculative Store Bypass Disable (SSBD) mode for mitigating this latest side-channel attack. For SSBD on Intel CPUs, updated microcode is required and those patched microcode files are now being delivered down through new BIOS updates from motherboard vendors. In recent days with seeing ASUS motherboards get the updated supported, I decided to run some initial Core i7 Coffeelake benchmarks with/without the SSBD support being enabled in the Linux kernel. Read more

Google Peering – 10 Times Faster Internet

Before we talk about Google Peering, Google owns the smartphone market and this has led to the popularity of all of its services such as Google Drive, Youtube, Play Store etc. Since we spend significant time on these services it would be really great if we could get uninterrupted speeds on these web services. Read more

Stable kernels 4.17.4, 4.14.53, 4.9.111, 4.4.139 and 3.18.114

