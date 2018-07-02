Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Arduino Yun bounces back to life with a Rev 2

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of July 2018 07:06:03 PM Filed under
Linux

Arduino has launched the Arduino Yun Rev 2, an upgrade of the original OpenWrt-driven Arduino board with enhanced LAN, USB, security, and power supply features.

Just when we thought we had seen the last of the Linux-driven Arduino boards, Arduino updated the original, WiFi-enabled Arduino Yun (or Arduino Yún), which launched back in 2013. The Arduino Yun Rev 2 makes only minor alterations to the original, which went out of stock last year. As reported by Electronics Weekly, the Yun 2 is now available for 42.99 Pounds ($57) excluding VAT at RS Components, with shipments due in mid-August.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Linux Kernel Latest on Performance and SCSI

  • Some Early Tests Of Linux 4.18 On AMD EPYC
    With the Linux 4.18 kernel development settling nicely, I've been ramping up tests lately on the Linux Git state. For those curious, here are some fresh benchmarks using the current AMD flagship EPYC processor of Linux 4.16, 4.17, and 4.18 Git. Via the Phoronix Test Suite I ran some fresh Linux 4.16 vs. 4.17 vs. 4.18 Git benchmarks on the AMD EPYC 7601 housed within the wonderful Tyan 2U server platform.
  • The Linux Kernel May Soon Default To SCSI MQ Mode
    It looks like the Linux kernel's SCSI code may soon switch away from its legacy code-path to the multi-queue (MQ) code by default. The SCSI multi-queue code has been in the works for a few years as enabling the block multi-queue (blk-mq) code for SCSI drivers for better scalability. The SCSI MQ support has been part of the mainline kernel for a few years now but has been disabled by default that requires either changing the kernel configuration or booting with the scsi_mod.use_blk_mq=Y parameter.

Red Hat employees must ask firm to cancel NSA contracts

Open source company Red Hat crossed the US$2 billion mark in annual revenue some time ago and indications are that the 24-year-old firm will soon cross the next revenue milestone – US$3 billion. There is, thus, no reason for the company to continue to do deals with the NSA, given that the philosophy it advocates in public stands in marked contrast to what the NSA does. Read more

Benchmarking The Performance Impact Of Speculative Store Bypass Disable For Spectre V4 On Intel Core i7

In late May Spectre V4 was made public and coinciding with the public reveal was the Linux kernel patches for the Speculative Store Bypass Disable (SSBD) mode for mitigating this latest side-channel attack. For SSBD on Intel CPUs, updated microcode is required and those patched microcode files are now being delivered down through new BIOS updates from motherboard vendors. In recent days with seeing ASUS motherboards get the updated supported, I decided to run some initial Core i7 Coffeelake benchmarks with/without the SSBD support being enabled in the Linux kernel. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6