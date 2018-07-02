Arduino Yun bounces back to life with a Rev 2
Arduino has launched the Arduino Yun Rev 2, an upgrade of the original OpenWrt-driven Arduino board with enhanced LAN, USB, security, and power supply features.
Just when we thought we had seen the last of the Linux-driven Arduino boards, Arduino updated the original, WiFi-enabled Arduino Yun (or Arduino Yún), which launched back in 2013. The Arduino Yun Rev 2 makes only minor alterations to the original, which went out of stock last year. As reported by Electronics Weekly, the Yun 2 is now available for 42.99 Pounds ($57) excluding VAT at RS Components, with shipments due in mid-August.
