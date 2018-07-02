Introducing the Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 with Ubuntu

We’re excited to see Dell announce the availability of the latest Precision mobile workstations which come preinstalled with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Canonical have been part of Dell’s Project Sputnik since Day 1, and over 5 years later we are excited to see continuous innovation in open source computing solutions. The Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 join the growing family of Dell systems that come preinstalled with Ubuntu including the XPS Developer Editions as well as the Precision line. Canonical’s engineers have collaborated with the team at Dell to guarantee a first class Ubuntu experience out of the box, and we’re excited to tell you about their most powerful laptops yet. Also: Dell Precision 7530/7730 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux Option Ubuntu Linux-powered Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 'Developer Edition' laptops finally available

Mesa 18.0/18.1/18.2 RadeonSI + RADV Benchmark Comparison With Radeon RX 580 / R9 Fury / RX Vega 64

For those currently making use of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with its default graphics stack (Linux 4.15 + Mesa 18.0) and are wondering if it makes sense upgrading to a newer version of the Linux kernel and/or Mesa, here is an extensive Mesa+AMDGPU comparison testing four graphics driver configurations across three popular AMD Radeon graphics cards.

Arduino Yun bounces back to life with a Rev 2

Arduino has launched the Arduino Yun Rev 2, an upgrade of the original OpenWrt-driven Arduino board with enhanced LAN, USB, security, and power supply features. Just when we thought we had seen the last of the Linux-driven Arduino boards, Arduino updated the original, WiFi-enabled Arduino Yun (or Arduino Yún), which launched back in 2013. The Arduino Yun Rev 2 makes only minor alterations to the original, which went out of stock last year. As reported by Electronics Weekly, the Yun 2 is now available for 42.99 Pounds ($57) excluding VAT at RS Components, with shipments due in mid-August.