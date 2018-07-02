Introducing the Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 with Ubuntu
We’re excited to see Dell announce the availability of the latest Precision mobile workstations which come preinstalled with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Canonical have been part of Dell’s Project Sputnik since Day 1, and over 5 years later we are excited to see continuous innovation in open source computing solutions.
The Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 join the growing family of Dell systems that come preinstalled with Ubuntu including the XPS Developer Editions as well as the Precision line. Canonical’s engineers have collaborated with the team at Dell to guarantee a first class Ubuntu experience out of the box, and we’re excited to tell you about their most powerful laptops yet.
Also: Dell Precision 7530/7730 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux Option
Ubuntu Linux-powered Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 'Developer Edition' laptops finally available
