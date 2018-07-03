Best Video Editing Software For Linux In 2018

Ubuntu, and Linux, in general, is not known as the go-to platform for multimedia production. Instead, Apple Mac systems are probably the most popular systems for graphic designers, video editors, and music production specialists, with Windows PCs coming a close second. But Linux also has a lot of good stuff for video editors, it's another thing that most people don't know it. So here is a collection of best video editing software for Linux in 2018.

Introducing the Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 with Ubuntu

We’re excited to see Dell announce the availability of the latest Precision mobile workstations which come preinstalled with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Canonical have been part of Dell’s Project Sputnik since Day 1, and over 5 years later we are excited to see continuous innovation in open source computing solutions. The Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 join the growing family of Dell systems that come preinstalled with Ubuntu including the XPS Developer Editions as well as the Precision line. Canonical’s engineers have collaborated with the team at Dell to guarantee a first class Ubuntu experience out of the box, and we’re excited to tell you about their most powerful laptops yet. Also: Dell Precision 7530/7730 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux Option Ubuntu Linux-powered Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 'Developer Edition' laptops finally available

Mesa 18.0/18.1/18.2 RadeonSI + RADV Benchmark Comparison With Radeon RX 580 / R9 Fury / RX Vega 64

For those currently making use of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with its default graphics stack (Linux 4.15 + Mesa 18.0) and are wondering if it makes sense upgrading to a newer version of the Linux kernel and/or Mesa, here is an extensive Mesa+AMDGPU comparison testing four graphics driver configurations across three popular AMD Radeon graphics cards.