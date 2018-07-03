Language Selection

Canonical: Ubuntu Server, Fresh Snaps and 451 'Research' (Marketing)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 4th of July 2018 04:51:45 AM
Ubuntu
  • Ubuntu Server development summary – 03 July 2018

    The purpose of this communication is to provide a status update and highlights for any interesting subjects from the Ubuntu Server Team. If you would like to reach the server team, you can find us at the #ubuntu-server channel on Freenode. Alternatively, you can sign up and use the Ubuntu Server Team mailing list.

  • Fresh Snaps from June 2018

    LXD is a container manager for lightweight, secure by default system containers. A great alternative to virtual machines. Unleash the latest LXD on your Linux server or development workstation today using the Snap

5 Best Terminal Emulators Built With Web Technologies

One of the reasons why I became hooked on Linux was the command line. The command line offers advantages day-to-day because of things like its scalability, scriptability, simple design, and simple interface. At the command line, there’s so much power at my fingertips. Its continuing flexibility and power remain big draws to this day. It’s true that some people consider the command line to be arcane and obsolete. They prefer graphical interfaces. And for non-technical people and beginners, few dispute good graphical user interfaces make life easier. But who doesn’t want the best of both worlds? Read more Also: Version 14 Of The D-Bus Message Broker Released

FSF/GNU: Glibc, Hurd, and Free Software Foundation Tour in Latin/South America

  • Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review
    Red Hat developer Florian Weimer sent out a patch this week adding the statx function to the GNU C Library (glibc). Statx is the new system call introduced several kernel releases ago and while it's been in the kernel for over a year and picked up by the key Linux file-systems, statx() support is finally being added to Glibc.
  • 2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
    We are now half-way through 2018 and the work on GNU Hurd and related components like GNU March have been very light. Hurd.git has seen less than 40 commits year to date, Gnumach.git has seen less than two dozen so far this year, etc. It's now been a year and a half since the last GNU Hurd (v0.9) release. While the GNU Hurd micro-kernel pre-dates the Linux kernel, it remains far behind. In fact, Hurd still doesn't have USB support, the 64-bit support has only just begun, and there isn't yet other modern hardware support features. Hurd pretty much is only semi-practical when running through QEMU.
  • May 2018: Photos from Brazil and Argentina
    Free Software Foundation president Richard Stallman (RMS) went on a 12-city visit to Brazil and Argentina this past May and June. The trip took him…

Elementary OS Juno Beta 1

  • Developer Preview: Juno Beta 1 Is Here
    efore we dive in to the post, I want to make it very clear why we do beta releases. Beta is a special release intended for our 3rd party developers and highly technical users. Developers need a pre-release in order to test and take advantage of new platform features and to publish their apps so that we don’t release with an empty store. We also invite highly technical users to test Beta in non-production environments to find major regressions and show-stopping issues.
  • Elementary OS Juno Beta 1 Released
    or fans of the desktop-focused, easy-to-use, and elegantly designed Elementary OS Linux distribution, their beta of the upcoming 5.0 "Juno" is now available for public testing. Elementary OS mostly focuses upon desktop/UI/UX-level improvements, with the Juno Beta 1 release including better HiDPI support, an improved installation process, new sound effects, a night light feature, App Center advancements, and other work to its Pantheon desktop and associated components.

