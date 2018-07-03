Security Leftovers
Security updates for Tuesday
New RAMpage exploit revives Rowhammer attack to root Android devices
Both Drammer and the newly disclosed RAMpage attacks exploit Rowhammer, a class of exploit that alters data stored in memory chips by repeatedly accessing the internal rows where individual bits are stored. By “hammering” the rows thousands of times a second, the technique causes the bits to flip, meaning 0s are changed to 1s and vice versa.
The original Rowhammer attack against PCs made it possible for an untrusted computer application to gain nearly unfettered system privileges or to bypass security sandboxes designed to keep malicious code from accessing sensitive operating system resources. A later variation allowed JavaScript hosted on websites to effect the same security-sensitive bitflips.
Decreasing Vulnerabilities Seen in Red Hat Linux
Over 20,000 Container Management Dashboards Are Exposed on the Internet
Even though it’s highly discouraged to expose any kind of management dashboard directly to the internet, there are many users who continue to ignore this recommendation, and it seems that infrastructure admins are no exception.
A recent study by cloud security firm Lacework found over 22,000 publicly exposed container orchestration and API management systems, about 300 of which could be accessed without any credentials and gave attackers full control or remote code execution capability on containers.
