5 Best Terminal Emulators Built With Web Technologies One of the reasons why I became hooked on Linux was the command line. The command line offers advantages day-to-day because of things like its scalability, scriptability, simple design, and simple interface. At the command line, there's so much power at my fingertips. Its continuing flexibility and power remain big draws to this day. It's true that some people consider the command line to be arcane and obsolete. They prefer graphical interfaces. And for non-technical people and beginners, few dispute good graphical user interfaces make life easier. But who doesn't want the best of both worlds?

FSF/GNU: Glibc, Hurd, and Free Software Foundation Tour in Latin/South America Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review Red Hat developer Florian Weimer sent out a patch this week adding the statx function to the GNU C Library (glibc). Statx is the new system call introduced several kernel releases ago and while it's been in the kernel for over a year and picked up by the key Linux file-systems, statx() support is finally being added to Glibc.

2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd We are now half-way through 2018 and the work on GNU Hurd and related components like GNU March have been very light. Hurd.git has seen less than 40 commits year to date, Gnumach.git has seen less than two dozen so far this year, etc. It's now been a year and a half since the last GNU Hurd (v0.9) release. While the GNU Hurd micro-kernel pre-dates the Linux kernel, it remains far behind. In fact, Hurd still doesn't have USB support, the 64-bit support has only just begun, and there isn't yet other modern hardware support features. Hurd pretty much is only semi-practical when running through QEMU.

May 2018: Photos from Brazil and Argentina Free Software Foundation president Richard Stallman (RMS) went on a 12-city visit to Brazil and Argentina this past May and June. The trip took him…