today's leftovers
-
I glanced back over my shoulder to see the Director approaching. Zhe stood next to me, watched me intently for a few moments, before turning and looking out at the scape. The water was preturnaturally calm, above it only clear blue. A number of dark, almost formless, shapes were slowly moving back and forth beneath the surface.
"Is everything in readiness?" zhe queried, sounding both impatient and resigned at the same time. "And will it work?" zhe added. My predecessor, and zir predecessor before zem, had attempted to reach the same goal now set for myself.
"I believe so" I responded, sounding perhaps slightly more confident than I felt. "All the preparations have been made, everything is in accordance with what has been written". The director nodded, zir face pinched, with worry writ across it.
I closed my eyes, took a deep breath, opened them, raised my hand and focussed on the scape, until it seemed to me that my hand was almost floating on the water. With all of my strength of will I formed the incantation, repeating it over and over in my mind until I was sure that I was ready. I released it into the scape and dropped my arm.
The water began to churn, the blue above darkening rapidly, becoming streaked with grey. The shapes beneath the water picked up speed and started to grow, before resolving to what appeared to be stylised Earth whales. Huge arcs of electricity speared the water, a screaming, crashing, wall of sound rolled over us as we watched, a foundation rose up from the depths on the backs of the whale-like shapes wherever the lightning struck.
-
The end of July marks one year since the release of OpenGL 4.6 but sadly it doesn't look like the Mesa drivers will meet that anniversary for having working open-source OpenGL 4.6 compliance in the mainline Mesa code-base.
As has been the case for months, the Intel "i965" OpenGL driver and the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver have been blocked from OpenGL 4.6 due to pending ABR_gl_spirv / ARB_spirv_extensions work. They have long ago completed the other OpenGL 4.6 extensions, but this big addition that allows SPIR-V to be used now within OpenGL has been a big undertaking for the open-source OpenGL drivers.
-
You might have heard about YouTube Music, Google’s latest effort at creating a music streaming service able to rival Spotify and Apple Music.
Anyone with a Google account can search for and listen to music on new service through their web browser, just like regular YouTube.
But there’s a flaw: Google don’t provide a YouTube Music app for the desktop, not on Windows, not on macOS and not on Linux — something that its bigger, badder, and far better-known competitors do.
-
June has been a busy month in KWin, with me working on fixing remaining Wayland functionality and upcoming legend Vlad Zagorodniy working on polishing and cleaning up all the effects.
In this blog I’ll talk about the more interesting bits of kwin work that I did during June.
-
Another year, another GUADEC, and here I am crossing oceans to see my fellow GNOMEies. This time, it’s going to be particularly challenging: 32 hours of travel, 4 connections, no vegan meal available. I heard GNOME are resilient folk though, perhaps this is the proving?
-
Today I am very pleased to share the hard work of the Bodhi Team with our latest 5.0.0 pre-release disc which we are tagging as a “Release Candidate”. These disc images have no major issues that our team has been made aware of and will likely be fairly close to the images we will tag as a stable release later this Summer. Past providing our rock solid Moksha Desktop on an Ubuntu 18.04 base, these disc images are the first to feature our fresh new look which is a modified version of the popular “Arc Dark” theme colorized in Bodhi Green. Also included are a fresh default wall paper, login screen, and splash scenes as your system starts up.
-
Can you “foresee the feature?” Do you know if proposed changes to your application will have the desired impact to your business? Let’s drop the crystal ball approach and start practicing some hypothesis-driven development so you can test your assumptions. Not every new feature is guaranteed to be a success. Some might just waste time and increase your technical debt. Join us for the next online DevNation Live on July 5th at 12pm EDT for Feature Toggles and Hypothesis-driven Development, presented by Red Hat director of Developer Experience, Edson Yanaga.
-
You hear it everywhere today, “every company is a technology company.” And it’s true. Technology is changing at a pace like never before, and the companies that learn to continually adapt to a changing technology landscape are the competitive enterprises of the future. Those that don’t are likely to lose out. We want to make sure you don’t lose out, and we’re taking our show on the road.
As Forbes contributor Adrian Bridgwater noted recently, Red Hat aims to Fuse businesspeople into 'Citizen Integrators' by enabling “business users and developers alike to more rapidly integrate applications and services using more than 200 predefined connectors and components.” Business people of all disciplines are going to be getting more involved with code and the creation and management of the software systems that we use to run enterprise organizations.
-
Lately, I have been working towards triggering Debian Unstable builds with Debian OBS packages. As reported before, We can already build packages for both Debian 8 and 9 based on the example project configurations shipped with the package in Debian Stable and with the project configuration files publicly available on OBS SUSE instance.
-
Dell announced that fans of open-source operating systems can now order two more mobile workstations powered by Ubuntu out of the box. As of May 2018, the only laptop in the Precision Developer Edition series that users could order a GNU/Linux distro on was the 3530. Naturally, some people probably installed their own system software, but Dell has been hinting at increasing support for at least Ubuntu out of the box.
-
Beelink has launched a $150, Linux-compatible industrial mini-PC with extended temp support called the Beelink KT03. You get a quad-core Apollo Lake SoC, 2x mini-PCIe, 2x COM, 4x USB 3.0, 2x HDMI, and 2x GbE ports.
Beelink sells a number of consumer oriented mini-PCs with pre-loaded Windows or Android, but the Beelink KT03 is the first barebone, industrial version we’ve seen. The Linux- and Windows-compatible system has launched on Gearbest for $150 without OS or RAM. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L using the single SODIMM slot.
-
Today we're rolling out Beta 3 of Android P, our next milestone in this year's Android P developer preview. With the developer APIs already finalized in the previous update, Beta 3 now takes us very close to what you'll see in the final version of Android P, due later this summer.
-
About a month ago Google released the second public beta for Android P, and now it has launched the third one. Starting yesterday, Android P Beta 3 is now available for developers and those eager to taste the latest dessert.
OSS Leftovers
-
Bikash Koley came to Juniper with a clear understanding of the power of open source software, from his years at Google as a senior network architect who helped drive things such as OpenConfig, getting the industry to rally around key standards for next-gen networks. (See Google to Open Key Network Models for Industry Comment, Standardization, Google, AT&T, BT Unite on Network Data Models and Google: OpenConfig Grows, Goes Commercial.)
As the CTO of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR), however, he is seeing the other side of open source and how it is transforming vendor business models. Koley is still a big fan and says Juniper will be able to successfully transition to a profitable provider of software and more, in support of open source deployment and standards development. But that will require some significant changes in how the company operates. (See Juniper Weathers Hypercloud Storm, Says CTO Koley.)
-
Google captivated the world at I/O 2018 when its Google Assistant phoned in an appointment with a hair salon with all the pep and aplomb of a living, breathing human assistant. The tone was conversational, the prose complete with vocal fillers, and the rhythm so natural the recipients on the other end of the phone call were unaware they were speaking with a machine.
-
I just wanted to note that the 5 Haiku contributors who joined Liberapay are now part of a "team".
In case you missed it, Liberapay is a way to donate money to some Haiku contributors directly. They are an open source project, funded themselves by donations from their users, and with an interesting approach to funding free software and other commons creations. Your donations are anonymous if you use this channel, which makes sure it isn't used as a hidden contract work or bounty or any other kind of commercial system. So, have a look at the Haiku team on Liberapay and consider funding the work of either the team as a whole, or one contributor in particular.
-
Haiku OS continues working towards its long-awaited beta and there continues to be other improvements made for this BeOS-inspired platform.
The Haiku crew have published their latest monthly report detailing their accomplishments for the month prior (June 2018). There is ongoing driver improvements, continued work on (U)EFI boot support, furthering the 32-bit/64-bit hybrid support to allow 32-bit applications to work with a Haiku 64-bit system, compiler updates, and various application work.
-
From May 19-20, 2018, the local open source community in Tirana, Albania organized the fifth year of Open Source Conference Albania (OSCAL). For the fifth year, the Fedora Project participated as a sponsor of this regional conference. OSCAL focuses on topics of software freedom, open knowledge, free culture, and decentralization. It attracts a range of international speakers and sponsors to a mostly local Albanian audience.
-
The Summer 2018 ISO C++ standards committee meeting this year was back in Rapperswil, Switzerland. The new features for C++2a are coming fast now; the Core language working group had very little time for issue processing because of all the proposal papers coming to us from the Evolution working group.
-
You might think the only synergy one can find in Game of Thrones is that between Jaime Lannister and his sister, Cersei. Characters in the show's rotating cast don't see many long term relationships, as they're killed off, betrayed, and otherwise trading loyalty in an effort to stay alive. Even the Stark children, siblings suffering from the deaths of their parents, don't really get along most of the time.
-
3Dsimo Kit is the world’s first multimaterial assembly kit 3D pen. Based on the same idea as RepRap 3D printers, every part of 3Dsimo Kit is open source. All the necessary blueprints are freely available on our website, 3dsimo.com, or on GitHub at github.com/3dsimo/3dsimo_kit. This assembly kit is easy to assemble — the whole build includes only 2 bolts, everything else is snapped or plug-in. Assembly takes 15-20 minutes. Thanks to the OLED display, choosing material profiles is quick and easy. 3Dsimo Kit is set up from the package with profiles for ABS and PLA filament. Adding new material profiles is very easy, all the needed manuals are available at: https://github.com/3dsimo/3dsimo_kit. Every week there will be new upgrades, software or hardware, which will be ready to be 3D printed or uploaded to the device.
Recent comments
3 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 9 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago
3 days 16 hours ago