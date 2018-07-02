today's leftovers
-
Git Your July 2018 Issue of Linux Journal: Now Available
-
Docker Compose
I glanced back over my shoulder to see the Director approaching. Zhe stood next to me, watched me intently for a few moments, before turning and looking out at the scape. The water was preturnaturally calm, above it only clear blue. A number of dark, almost formless, shapes were slowly moving back and forth beneath the surface.
"Is everything in readiness?" zhe queried, sounding both impatient and resigned at the same time. "And will it work?" zhe added. My predecessor, and zir predecessor before zem, had attempted to reach the same goal now set for myself.
"I believe so" I responded, sounding perhaps slightly more confident than I felt. "All the preparations have been made, everything is in accordance with what has been written". The director nodded, zir face pinched, with worry writ across it.
I closed my eyes, took a deep breath, opened them, raised my hand and focussed on the scape, until it seemed to me that my hand was almost floating on the water. With all of my strength of will I formed the incantation, repeating it over and over in my mind until I was sure that I was ready. I released it into the scape and dropped my arm.
The water began to churn, the blue above darkening rapidly, becoming streaked with grey. The shapes beneath the water picked up speed and started to grow, before resolving to what appeared to be stylised Earth whales. Huge arcs of electricity speared the water, a screaming, crashing, wall of sound rolled over us as we watched, a foundation rose up from the depths on the backs of the whale-like shapes wherever the lightning struck.
-
More Intel ARB_gl_spirv Code Lands In Mesa, But Still Not Ready To Finish Up OpenGL 4.6
The end of July marks one year since the release of OpenGL 4.6 but sadly it doesn't look like the Mesa drivers will meet that anniversary for having working open-source OpenGL 4.6 compliance in the mainline Mesa code-base.
As has been the case for months, the Intel "i965" OpenGL driver and the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver have been blocked from OpenGL 4.6 due to pending ABR_gl_spirv / ARB_spirv_extensions work. They have long ago completed the other OpenGL 4.6 extensions, but this big addition that allows SPIR-V to be used now within OpenGL has been a big undertaking for the open-source OpenGL drivers.
-
YouTube Music Support Arrives in Google Play Music Desktop Player
You might have heard about YouTube Music, Google’s latest effort at creating a music streaming service able to rival Spotify and Apple Music.
Anyone with a Google account can search for and listen to music on new service through their web browser, just like regular YouTube.
But there’s a flaw: Google don’t provide a YouTube Music app for the desktop, not on Windows, not on macOS and not on Linux — something that its bigger, badder, and far better-known competitors do.
-
My month in KWin/Wayland
June has been a busy month in KWin, with me working on fixing remaining Wayland functionality and upcoming legend Vlad Zagorodniy working on polishing and cleaning up all the effects.
In this blog I’ll talk about the more interesting bits of kwin work that I did during June.
-
Going to GUADEC
Another year, another GUADEC, and here I am crossing oceans to see my fellow GNOMEies. This time, it’s going to be particularly challenging: 32 hours of travel, 4 connections, no vegan meal available. I heard GNOME are resilient folk though, perhaps this is the proving?
-
Bodhi Linux 5.0.0 Release Candidate
Today I am very pleased to share the hard work of the Bodhi Team with our latest 5.0.0 pre-release disc which we are tagging as a “Release Candidate”. These disc images have no major issues that our team has been made aware of and will likely be fairly close to the images we will tag as a stable release later this Summer. Past providing our rock solid Moksha Desktop on an Ubuntu 18.04 base, these disc images are the first to feature our fresh new look which is a modified version of the popular “Arc Dark” theme colorized in Bodhi Green. Also included are a fresh default wall paper, login screen, and splash scenes as your system starts up.
-
Next DevNation Live: Feature toggles and hypothesis-driven development, July 5th, 12pm EDT
Can you “foresee the feature?” Do you know if proposed changes to your application will have the desired impact to your business? Let’s drop the crystal ball approach and start practicing some hypothesis-driven development so you can test your assumptions. Not every new feature is guaranteed to be a success. Some might just waste time and increase your technical debt. Join us for the next online DevNation Live on July 5th at 12pm EDT for Feature Toggles and Hypothesis-driven Development, presented by Red Hat director of Developer Experience, Edson Yanaga.
-
An open wave of continuous change across the Midwest
You hear it everywhere today, “every company is a technology company.” And it’s true. Technology is changing at a pace like never before, and the companies that learn to continually adapt to a changing technology landscape are the competitive enterprises of the future. Those that don’t are likely to lose out. We want to make sure you don’t lose out, and we’re taking our show on the road.
As Forbes contributor Adrian Bridgwater noted recently, Red Hat aims to Fuse businesspeople into 'Citizen Integrators' by enabling “business users and developers alike to more rapidly integrate applications and services using more than 200 predefined connectors and components.” Business people of all disciplines are going to be getting more involved with code and the creation and management of the software systems that we use to run enterprise organizations.
-
Here is How To Play Bottom in Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)
-
[Week 7] GSoC Status Report for Fedora App: Abhishek Sharma
-
Towards Debian Unstable builds on Debian Stable OBS
Lately, I have been working towards triggering Debian Unstable builds with Debian OBS packages. As reported before, We can already build packages for both Debian 8 and 9 based on the example project configurations shipped with the package in Debian Stable and with the project configuration files publicly available on OBS SUSE instance.
-
Dell Adds Ubuntu as an OS Option on Two Developer’s Laptops
Dell announced that fans of open-source operating systems can now order two more mobile workstations powered by Ubuntu out of the box. As of May 2018, the only laptop in the Precision Developer Edition series that users could order a GNU/Linux distro on was the 3530. Naturally, some people probably installed their own system software, but Dell has been hinting at increasing support for at least Ubuntu out of the box.
-
Beelink tries out a Linux-ready industrial mini-PC
Beelink has launched a $150, Linux-compatible industrial mini-PC with extended temp support called the Beelink KT03. You get a quad-core Apollo Lake SoC, 2x mini-PCIe, 2x COM, 4x USB 3.0, 2x HDMI, and 2x GbE ports.
Beelink sells a number of consumer oriented mini-PCs with pre-loaded Windows or Android, but the Beelink KT03 is the first barebone, industrial version we’ve seen. The Linux- and Windows-compatible system has launched on Gearbest for $150 without OS or RAM. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L using the single SODIMM slot.
-
HTC to lay off 1,500 employees from its Taiwan division in an effort to save money
-
Android P Beta 3 is now available
Today we're rolling out Beta 3 of Android P, our next milestone in this year's Android P developer preview. With the developer APIs already finalized in the previous update, Beta 3 now takes us very close to what you'll see in the final version of Android P, due later this summer.
-
Google Officially Releases Android P Beta 3/DP4 With “Near Final” Changes
About a month ago Google released the second public beta for Android P, and now it has launched the third one. Starting yesterday, Android P Beta 3 is now available for developers and those eager to taste the latest dessert.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 618 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
OSS Leftovers
Mozilla: Dark Theme Darkening, Google Tier 1 Search in Firefox for Android Nightly, Google's Attitude
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 9 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago
3 days 16 hours ago